A record was broken at the sale day of the Killeen Junior Livestock Show on Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center.
The grand champion market steer sold for $13,750 — the highest price a market steer has sold for in the livestock show’s 66-year history.
Kylie Bliton, a 16-year-old sophomore who shows animals with the Trimmier 4-H, was the winner of the Grand Champion Market Steer award.
“I feel really good; I mean, it’s something I’ve been working towards,” Bliton said. “When I first started with him (the steer) he was a little antsy and he would always buck all over the place and he drug my dad across the show, but he’s gotten better and he’s more calm and used to the shows so he’s gotten better at that.”
Bliton said her approach to raising her animals is more family oriented and all about the kids.
The money she received from the steer is the “icing on the cake” and will go toward her college fund, Bliton said.
Bliton’s father, Brent Bliton, was incredibly proud of his daughter and showed some emotion when trying to explain his pride.
“They gain lots of responsibility, they learn the value of a dollar, how to get up and be on time … and basically take care of your responsibilities,” Brent Bliton said about the values the youth gain from showing animals.
Landon Glazener, a 15-year-old freshman at Harker Heights High School, also shows with the Trimmier 4-H.
Glazener had the Grand Champion Single Fryer Rabbit that sold for $3,100.
“I’m feeling pretty good. This is my sixth or seventh year here and I’m feeling pretty good,” Glazener said. “With rabbits, they’re a much easier project than most of the other animals out here ... I get them about 30 days before the show, I feed them, I water them, I work their fur, I weigh them and I make sure they don’t go over the weight limit.”
Glazener also got first and second for his woodshop projects in Ag Mechanics, which were an entertainment center and an oak hall tree.
The 10 Grand Champions were as follows:
Broilers - Avery Norman - Trimmier 4-H, $2,000
Market Swine - Hunter Butler - Trimmier 4-H, $4,000
Market Lamb - Brody Fisher -Maxale 4-H, $4,000
Market Turkey - Mariangely Arroyo-Ruiz - Killeen Career Center, $2,000
Cooking Division - Armando Molina - Killeen Career Center, $1,600
Fryer Rabbits (Pen of 3) - Stella Harris - Trimmier 4-H, $1,300
Roasters - Brody Reese - Trimmier 4-H, $1,600
Single Fryer Rabbit - Landon Glazener - Trimmier 4-H, $3,100
Meat Goat - Hunter Butler - Trimmier 4-H, $2,100
Market Steer - Kylie Bliton - Trimmier 4-H, $13,750
The 10 Reserve Grand Champions were as follows:
Broilers - Caden Reese - Trimmier 4-H, $1,600
Market Swine - Peyton Gutierrez-Adamson - Trimmier 4-H, $3,300
Market Lamb - Bristol Fisher - Maxdale 4-H, $2,400
Market Turkey - Gabriel Guerrero - Killeen FFA, $1,500
Cooking Division - Troy Dunagan - Trimmier 4-H, $1,100
Fryer Rabbits (Pen of 3) - Bailey Cunningham - Trimmier 4-H, $2,300
Roasters - Jaycie Reese - Trimmier 4-H, $1,500
Single Fryer Rabbit - Stella Harris - Trimmier 4-H, $2,100
Market Steer - Bristol Fisher - Maxdale 4-H, $6,000
