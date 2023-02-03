Showcase 1.JPG

Elena McDade looks through African clothing sold by George Kwakuyi from Spring at the African American Arts & History Showcase Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Killeen.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The 6th annual Historically Black College University College Fair and the African American Arts and History Showcase will take place Saturday at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.

The college fair goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the art showcase is from 2 to 6 p.m.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.