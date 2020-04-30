The curriculum for African-American studies was approved unanimously by the state board of education on April 17 and will be taught in high schools statewide in the 2020/2021 school year, according to Philemon Brown, a Harker Heights resident and pastor at Harker Heights Community Church.
Brown was one of the committee members charged with getting the curriculum passed by the state board.
“It will give students and primarily African-American students an understanding of their history,” Brown said. “It has the effect of improving self esteem and confidence. We look forward to seeing these students accomplish great things in the future as they are able to learn their history.”
Texas is the third or fourth state to adopt the curriculum statewide, according to Brown. He said it will be interesting to see how the curriculum develops as it is taught to big districts, small districts and students from all over the state.
Brown said he is not aware of a textbook that has been approved yet, and he said it is possible there will not be a book for next year.
