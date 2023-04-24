Killeen school board members have a lengthy agenda to handle at Tuesday’s regular meeting including an item for the “nonrenewal of the professional term contract of Gina M. Brown.”
Brown, the inaugural principal of Killeen ISD’s new, $147 million Chaparral High School, appeared to be ousted last week from the revered position. Killeen ISD officials have refused to say why, however, the district no longer listed Brown as the principal on the school’s website, and instead listed an interim principal. KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya last week said Brown was still “employed” by the district, but reused to say where or in what capacity.
Brown was under investigation by school officials and placed on paid administrative leave last month while images of a group text surfaced on social media in which she allegedly called students “thugs.”
An assistant principal at the school, Marcus Venus, was also under investigation and on paid leave. KISD officials have not revealed his status either, other than to say he his still employed.
“The District does not discuss personnel matters such as these,” Maya said in response to Herald questions last week.
Chaparral High’s website on Wednesday morning listed Dagmar Harris as the interim principal. The website still listed Brown as the principal last Tuesday, but by the next morning, Brown was no longer listed on the school’s “Leadership Team” webpage.
Images of the alleged text conversation between Brown and her administrators surfaced on social media about four weeks ago. In the texts, Brown uses the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.
The board meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
In other business, trustees are slated to take action on teacher contract offers and administrators and professional support contract renewals and/or extensions for the 2023-2024 school year.
Also on the agenda is consideration of Spanish Language Arts and Reading curriculum for middle school students. These courses are designed to provide academic support to emergent biliungual students in grades six through eight.
Trustees also plan to deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease or value of a .735 acre track of land located on the east side of Warrior’s Path Road, near Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights for a driveway to relieve congestion on Old Nolanville and Warrior’s Path and to provide an additional access point to the school campus.
The following resolutions will be read for adoption by the board. They are:
Teacher Appreciation Month in Killeen ISD observance in May
School Nurses Week observance May 6-12
Peace Officers Memorial Day observance May 15
Peace Officers Memorial Week observance May 14-20
(1) comment
Well at least someone in Kisd is honest enough to admit the truth.. she should be given a raise for brilliance.
