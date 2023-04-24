Gina Brown.jpg

Board members at Killeen ISD will discuss "nonrenewal" of former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown's contract at Tuesday's regular meeting. 

 Courtesy photo | KISD

Killeen school board members have a lengthy agenda to handle at Tuesday’s regular meeting including an item for the “nonrenewal of the professional term contract of Gina M. Brown.”

Brown, the inaugural principal of Killeen ISD’s new, $147 million Chaparral High School, appeared to be ousted last week from the revered position. Killeen ISD officials have refused to say why, however, the district no longer listed Brown as the principal on the school’s website, and instead listed an interim principal. KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya last week said Brown was still “employed” by the district, but reused to say where or in what capacity.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Wayne Jefferson

Well at least someone in Kisd is honest enough to admit the truth.. she should be given a raise for brilliance.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.