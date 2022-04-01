The Texas Attorney General, on behalf of the Texas Education Agency, is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the mother of a previous Killeen Independent School District special education student.
Ken Paxton is the first attorney listed on the motion to dismiss that was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, followed by the first assistant attorney general, deputy first assistant attorney general and two other attorneys in the AG’s office.
Although not listed among the “greatest threats to Texas” on the AG’s website, Paxton lists “school rights” cases as among his wins as the state’s chief legal officer.
No ruling has been made on the motion and no hearings have been set.
Federal lawsuit against TEA, KISD
Sonja Kerr with Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, represents Stephanie Moody, who on Dec. 15, 2021, filed a 17-page complaint in federal court that names the TEA and KISD as defendants.
“The TEA has been named in a number of cases over the years by parents of children with disabilities,” Kerr said in a written statement on Thursday. “In my experience, the TEA is not proactively working for children with disabilities. It is reactive.”
Kerr said that she will be responding to the TEA’s motion to dismiss.
“It’s not just our view, but the law, that the TEA has the final responsibility and authority to ensure that children with disabilities in the State of Texas receive the education that they need,” she said.
Moody alleges that during the years her daughter, Samantha Moody, attended KISD, the district failed to recognize two critical diagnoses — autism and an auditory disorder — and did not provide the correct special education services. Moody said that her daughter was diagnosed with autism by a medical doctor and personnel with the Belton Independent School District, where she has attended school since 2020.
Stephanie Moody has a second federal lawsuit in progress against KISD, but not the TEA, that was filed on July 15, 2021, according to court records. In that complaint, Moody said that KISD “discriminated against (her son) because of (his) disability and because of his mother’s vigorous advocacy for him and his sister (Samantha Moody).”
Moody said after years of fighting KISD for the proper special education services, she moved to Belton and enrolled her children into Belton ISD.
At Belton ISD, they have been receiving the proper special education services, she told the Herald previously.
AG’s motion to dismiss
In its motion to dismiss Moody’s lawsuit against the TEA, the agency insists that it complied with the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) that requires public school districts to provide a “free appropriate public education,” or FAPE, to children with certain physical and mental disabilities.
“The TEA files this motion to dismiss ... for failure to state a claim for which relief can be granted,” according to Paxton’s 18-page motion. “Plaintiffs’ claims against the TEA lack any plausible basis and therefore must be dismissed as a matter of law. Plaintiffs certainly have not demonstrated that TEA discriminated based on disability.”
The attorneys argue that the TEA participated in the lengthy dispute resolution process that takes place when a school district and the parents or guardians of a special education student cannot reach an agreement on a FAPE.
After an IDEA complaint is alleged against a school district, “three administrative dispute resolution procedures (formal complaint with state agency, such as the TEA; mediation; and, finally, a due process hearing) are made available to parents through the TEA, which bears the cost of such resolution procedures ... Plaintiffs allege no facts to support bad faith or gross misjudgment on the part of TEA.”
Samantha Moody began the grievance process in July of 2019, when she submitted a formal complaint to the TEA after not being able to reach an agreement with KISD on a special education plan for her daughter.
After an investigation, the agency on Sept. 5, 2019, found five of the complaints to be in part or fully substantiated, according to the agency’s 23-page report.
KISD appealed the TEA’s decision and hired at least one attorney.
After a series of four due process hearings on in August of 2021 — during which the Moody’s and KISD presented witness testimony, exhibits and arguments — a state special education hearing officer on Nov. 15, 2021, sided with KISD in his written opinion. After that, Moody took the case to the federal level.
