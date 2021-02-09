Nearly 12% of Killeen ISD employees have now contracted COVID-19, according to Killeen Educators Association president Rick Beaule who spoke via Zoom during the public comment portion of the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Beaule is president of the 650-member Killeen Educators Association, a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, which is an affiliate of the National Educators Association.
“Star Trek’s Gene Roddenberry stated once that, ‘In a very real sense, we are all aliens on a strange planet. We spend most of our lives reaching out and trying to communicate. If during our whole lifetime we could reach out and really communicate with just two people, we are indeed fortunate,” Beaule said before complimenting the school board on their increased communication with the KEA president.
Beaule praised the board for voting to restore COVID-19 paid leave, and the district for action taken to close a classroom to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Still, he said, there is an increased need for safety improvements as the pandemic is expected to drag on well past its one-year anniversary.
“Educators are paying a high price working in an environment where children less likely to suffer themselves from the virus are now known to be 60% more likely to spread it to educators who will likely suffer from it,” he said.
Nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 have occurred in the past two weeks, according to Beaule’s numbers.
“At this rate, more than 1 in 5 employees will have the virus by the end of the month,” he said.
In light of the COVID-19 death of Ellison High School teacher Cathy Falkner in January, Beaule asked whether the school board members and leadership feel they are doing enough to protect their staff.
“We don’t know if Ms. Falkner contracted COVID while working on campus. But we do know that with her passing we must now ask: With other, smaller districts spending more than KISD on COVID-19, did we do everything possible to make sure it didn’t happen there, and if we can do more to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone going forward? Are we comfortable sitting in our chairs and looking at ourselves in the mirror with the decisions we have all made and accepted based on balancing safety and budgets? Or is this one of those moments where we must decide there are now different truths in favor, as Robert Frost described it. For that moment of silence and reflection we just had signifies another thing: the point where choice without permanent consequence is past and only reflection remains.”
School board members were unable to comment, per board policy, regarding Beaule's speech because the topic matter was not an agenda item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.