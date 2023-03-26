In his nine years at the helm of the Killeen Independent School District, John Craft ushered in waves of new educational programs, enrollment growth and new facilities, including a $147 million, state-of-the art high school paid with a $400 million bond passed by voters after a tireless campaign effort from the superintendent and his top officials.
He also upset a lot of people.
When the Killeen ISD announced on Feb. 27 Craft was the lone finalist for the superintendent job at Northside ISD in San Antonio, one of the biggest school districts in the state, many of the reactions were not kind.
“So let me get this straight,” Vicki Ortego commented on the Herald’s Facebook page. “He comes in, costs us a ton of money, creates all sorts of chaos for our district, negotiates a huge raise all while looking for a new job without saying a word? Good riddance.”
Many comments on the Herald’s Facebook post about the news of Craft’s departure for the much larger school district in San Antonio were similar.
“Glad he will take his career aspirations elsewhere. No loyalty or real commitment to Killeen ISD board, staff or kids or Killeen citizens. Sells out everyone for less than a 10% raise? We’re left holding a 400 hundred million dollar bond bag?” commented Pete Stanonik.
It’s unclear what Craft’s salary at Northside will be. The Herald has requested the contract when it’s finalized. The person Craft is replacing at Northside is current superintendent Brian Woods, who receives a $350,000 annual salary along with an extra $1,000 per month as a “longevity/retention payment,” according to San Antonio media outlets. Woods is retiring at the end if the school year, which opened up the job for Craft, who makes about $340,000 annually at KISD.
Online public comments on Craft’s departure on other social media pages were less critical of Craft’s time at at KISD.
“Thank you so much, Dr. Craft, for your 11 years of service to KISD. Best wishes to you and yours in this next move,” Amy Gonzalez, a KISD employee, commented on NBC affiliate KCEN’s Facebook post of the story.
“He has been the best! Very sad to see him go!” added Teresa Dockery Fraser.
The KCEN post had plenty of Craft critics, as well.
“This guy did nothing but drain the budget,” Carmen Montalvo commented. “His salary was or is one of the most expensive in all Texas.”
The bond
Voter-approved bonds in 2018, totaling more than $400 million for new Killeen ISD schools and improvements, may define Craft’s legacy at KISD more than anything else — which the Killeen-Fort Hood area will see the effects of for decades to come.
With a price tag of nearly $150 million, Chaparral High School opened last August in south Killeen and was the largest project from the $426 million bond package that voters approved in May 2018.
At the school’s dedication ceremony, Craft pointed out highlights of the 450,000-square-foot school building. The school contains 72 general classrooms, 22 science labs, a 1,200-seat auditorium, as well as a special education suite with occupational therapy kitchen. The campus includes a 4,600-seat football stadium, which all five KISD high schools utilize.
Commonly referred to by Killeen-area residents as “the bond,” the 2018 ballot measure was actually two bonds approved by voters in May that year. The unofficial vote totals were 3,705 “yes” and 2,637 “no” for Proposition A, and 3,649 “yes” and 2,672 “no” for Proposition B.
Proposition A of the bond, for $235 million, paid for construction of the new high school, an elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
Proposition B, for $191 million, paid for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
Craft’s salary
One of the recurring themes on social media comments about Craft’s departure was his salary — a point of contention that goes back years.
Craft’s annual salary with KISD — padded by multiple raises approved by the school board over the years — is $340,101.
His most notable raise came in February 2019, when Craft received a $42,287 annual pay raise, bringing his salary to about $310,000 at the time.
Craft was hired as the superintendent by the Killeen school board in December 2014. The district posted the job opening on Nov. 26 that year, and selected Craft as the lone finalist less than three weeks later — a quick turnaround.
The district had two other applicants for the position at the time, raising questions if the district had done a thorough search.
“The question remains whether the board was serious about considering other candidates, or if Craft was the choice all along. If that’s the case, the 11th-hour job posting was more likely a formality to satisfy a legal requirement, rather than a concerted effort to draw applicants,” the Herald wrote in an editorial at the time.
Craft has worked in education since 1999, when he started out as a physical education teacher and was later a high school biology teacher. Craft earned a doctorate in educational administration from Tarleton State University in August 2010, and a master’s degree in the same area from the University of North Texas. He holds a state superintendent’s certification.
Before coming to KISD, Craft was superintendent of Hamilton Independent School District since March 2010. Hamilton ISD had three schools and enrolled 812 students in the 2010-11 school year, compared to 40,000-plus enrolled in Killeen ISD that year.
The deputy superintendent, when Craft was hired for the job, was set to make between $119,000 and $160,000 annually, according to the job posting on Killeen ISD’s website.
Craft said his compensation at Hamilton ISD was $109,000 annually.
As he was promoted and his salary grew over the years, Craft is believed to be the highest paid government official in Bell County, earning $340,101 after the Killeen school board gave him a raise last year.
An Army three-star general, such as top Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, makes about $206,000 per year if they have at least 20 years of experience, not counting food or housing allowances, according to federalpay.org.
City managers in the area make between $200,000 and $300,000.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle makes about $250,000 annually after he received a raise of more than $26,000 earlier this year.
The top elected official in Bell County, Judge David Blackburn, makes about $167,000 annually, according to county officials. The top district judges, who preside over the criminal courts in Bell County, make $186,000 per year. Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza’s salary is also $186,000.
Education Programs
Among the educational programs ushered in under Craft’s leadership was Killeen ISD’s Early College High School, an actual school based at Fort Hood that allows its students to also earn an associate degree at Central Texas College by the time they graduate high school. The program got underway in 2015.
“It’s hard to believe; it seems like just yesterday that I described this as a journey — that was about a year ago,” Craft said in November of that year. “Fast forward to now. We have 145 students engaged in the early college high school. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback about the program.”
In 2019, the school was named a model College and Career Readiness School by the Educate Texas organization and had over a thousand students.
“It is one of the highest performing schools in Texas, and students consistently outperform their peers nationally on college entrance exams,” said Terry Abbott, KISD’s chief communication officer in 2019. “Graduates will leave high school with up to two years of college credit completed.”
Arrest and Resignations
Abbott, Craft’s top spokesman and right-hand man during the 2018 bond campaign, did not leave the district on good terms.
According to a Killeen ISD investigation, dated May 22, 2019 — which the Herald acquired through an open-records request that KISD fought for months to keep sealed — Craft submitted a complaint about Abbott after he and then-Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod noticed Abbott was “disheveled and somewhat out of sorts” one day.
“They (Craft and Penrod) noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage permeating from Mr. Abbott,” the report states. “A subsequent breathalyzer test revealed that Mr. Abbott had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.61%. ... He was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and was driven to his residence.”
Abbott later told KISD that “extreme throat pain” led him to consume alcohol when his prescribed medicine wasn’t effective “to help ease the pain.”
On the morning of the day he blew 0.61 on his breathalyzer test, according to the report, Abbott stated he woke up in pain.
“Mr. Abbott stated that on the morning of May 22, 2019, he awoke from sleep at approximately 4 a.m. due to a throat pain,” the report states. “He said that he made a 24-ounce margarita and again placed approximately four ounces or more of tequila in the drink.”
After Abbott’s interview, according to the report, “Abbott resigned his position with the district.”
The report was among dozens of KISD internal investigations uncovered by Lauren Dodd, a Herald investigative journalist, during Craft’s tenure.
Abbott’s departure opened up the position, which was filled by Taina Maya, the district’s current top spokeswoman.
Maya was arrested the next year, on Oct. 14, 2020, after a domestic dispute with her then-husband in Waco. It was one of the Herald’s most-read online stories of the year.
Waco police confirmed she had been arrested and charged with assault-family violence, a misdemeanor. The charge was later dropped, but not before many in the community called for Maya, a former TV news anchor, to be fired. But Craft refused to do so. Critics said the district — and Craft in particular — was showing a double-standard for high-rankng KISD administrators.
“Wow! If it had been a regular teacher or a bus driver they would no longer be employed! Mind blown,” Amber Lyles commented at the time.
KISD maintained that particular criminal charge — a domestic violence misdemeanor — was not a fireable offense.
Another controversy uncovered by Herald investigative reporting was the departure of Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod, who was the No. 2 administrator in KISD behind Craft in 2021.
Penrod resigned under pressure on July 1, 2020, after the district discovered he allegedly falsified his doctoral transcript, according to documents obtained by the Herald. Penrod received his KISD salary for two months after that and was given what some called a favorable deal that would not have been offered to lower-ranking KISD employees.
The quickly arranged separation agreement between the district and Penrod, obtained by the Herald, requires the former deputy superintendent to pay back $3,510 in doctoral degree stipends and includes stipulations that appear to protect Penrod’s future employment potential, such as the district agreeing to place “any and all negative documentation” in a “separate sealed file.”
According to the agreement, Penrod is “eligible for rehire, but he agrees to not reapply.”
In a brief July 1, 2020, news release, KISD said Penrod left the district “to pursue other endeavors” without mentioning the issue with the transcripts or the exit deal that came soon after.
“So how do we as teacher(s) promote honesty and integrity, and not cheating to our students when they realize that in the real world there aren’t any real consequences,” Amanda Perez commented on the Herald’s Facebook page at the time.
Special ED
Craft leaves Killeen ISD with a checkered past when it comes to special education.
The Texas Education Agency investigated the district in March 2015 and found services were delayed for special education students over the seven years prior to that — an issue heavily reported on by Dodd and the Herald.
The reasons, TEA said, were no uniform system to track student evaluations, inner-office conflicts and faulty data. School officials announced the investigation at a board meeting, and parents made further complaints in the months afterwards. Dodd interviewed those parents, who highlighted a dark picture for KISD’s special education programs. Dodd earned multiple statewide journalism awards for the coverage. The Herald was still publishing reports of parents of children who had issues with special education at Killeen schools last year.
As Craft exits, KISD is undergoing another special education audit, approved by the school board last year.
Austin-based Gibson Consulting Group “is conducting the formal special education follow up internal audit,” according to KISD. That audit began March 1.
Parents have filed state complaints, Department of Education complaints, and sued over the district’s special education department in recent years.
What’s next?
Northside has about 102,000 students and close to 6,800 teachers. Killeen ISD has about 45,000 students and over about 2,800 teachers.
Following the announcement that Craft was the finalist for Northside ISD, Brett Williams, the Killeen school board president, called Craft the “ultimate CEO.”
“He is the ultimate CEO, when you look at our financial situation, arguably second to none; you look at what we have been able to do under his leadership,” Williams said. “But, it’s a new day and there are new challenges.”
Craft’s last day with Killeen ISD is expected to be March 31, according to Williams. The district has begun the search for a new superintendent and named Megan Bradley as the interim superintendent. Bradley, a longtime KISD administrator, was named KISD’s deputy superintendent last April.
(3) comments
I can't even imagine making that kind of money for doing small chores here and there. That's more money than most of us will never see in a lifetime. He should be audited to make sure his fair share is involved. Those poor bus drivers are paid far less and deserve more. Maybe ol craft should get his license and drive a couple days a week and see what happens. He can't even talk like he deserves 300 grand a year. Seriously overpaid
Still astonished that in an article reviewing Craft;s impact on KISD, the KDH still fails to mention how KISD test schools lagged behind the State average for his ENTIRE tenure.
Guess we’re all lucky that education isn’t the core mission of KISD.
“state-of-the art high school paid with a $400 million bond passed by voters after a tireless campaign effort from the superintendent and his top officials.”
It’s unfathomable to imagine how irresponsible the KDH is to blatantly acknowledge the criminal wrongdoing by KISD officials during the 2018 bond as if it was nothing out of the ordinary.
Section 255.003 of the Election Code provides as follows: An officer or employee of a political subdivision may not spend or authorize the spending of public funds for political advertising. This section does not apply to a communication that factually describes the purposes of a measure if the communication does not advocate passage or defeat of the measure A person who violates this section commits an offense. An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor.
So was this an editorial mistake or a tacit admonishment of what the critics of the bond alleged from day one. Dr. Craft broke the law and no one cared.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.