Superintendent John Craft

Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft addresses KISD related topics at the Killeen Daily Herald on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

In his nine years at the helm of the Killeen Independent School District, John Craft ushered in waves of new educational programs, enrollment growth and new facilities, including a $147 million, state-of-the art high school paid with a $400 million bond passed by voters after a tireless campaign effort from the superintendent and his top officials.

He also upset a lot of people.

Superintendent John Craft

From left, former Killeen Independent School District Executive Director of Facilities Adam Rich, Superintendent John Craft, former Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott and then-President of the KISD Board of Trustees Corbett Lawler address KISD related topics at the Killeen Daily Herald on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.
Taina Maya

Taina Maya, Killeen ISD's chief communications and marketing officer, was arrested in Waco in 2020. 
KISD

Eric Penrod, KISD deputy superintendent, addresses dozens of transportation department employees during a grievance appeal Tuesday night made by the Killeen Educators Association. Bus drivers have complained of adverse effects from a growing employee shortage.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(3) comments

Wayne Jefferson

I can't even imagine making that kind of money for doing small chores here and there. That's more money than most of us will never see in a lifetime. He should be audited to make sure his fair share is involved. Those poor bus drivers are paid far less and deserve more. Maybe ol craft should get his license and drive a couple days a week and see what happens. He can't even talk like he deserves 300 grand a year. Seriously overpaid

Report Add Reply
MAJAG89

Still astonished that in an article reviewing Craft;s impact on KISD, the KDH still fails to mention how KISD test schools lagged behind the State average for his ENTIRE tenure.

Guess we’re all lucky that education isn’t the core mission of KISD.

Report Add Reply
MAJAG89

“state-of-the art high school paid with a $400 million bond passed by voters after a tireless campaign effort from the superintendent and his top officials.”

It’s unfathomable to imagine how irresponsible the KDH is to blatantly acknowledge the criminal wrongdoing by KISD officials during the 2018 bond as if it was nothing out of the ordinary.

Section 255.003 of the Election Code provides as follows: An officer or employee of a political subdivision may not spend or authorize the spending of public funds for political advertising. This section does not apply to a communication that factually describes the purposes of a measure if the communication does not advocate passage or defeat of the measure A person who violates this section commits an offense. An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor.

So was this an editorial mistake or a tacit admonishment of what the critics of the bond alleged from day one. Dr. Craft broke the law and no one cared.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.