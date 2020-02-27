Center for African American Studies & Research 2019 Lecture Series

Dr. Greg Carr, chair of the Afro-American Studies Department at Howard University talked about some of his favorite authors at the 2019 Lecture Series: The African American Experience at CTC in Killeen on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

 File photo

The annual lecture series sponsored by Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the Center for African American Studies and Research at CTC is happening tonight at Texas A&M Central Texas. 

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet. The lecture will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Warrior Hall and the Yowell Conference Room at the university. 

Ashley Farmer, an assistant professor in the departments of History and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, will be the speaker for the lecture. 

The lecture topic will be "Black Women Intellectuals Who Transformed Black Power." 

The event is free and open to the public. 

