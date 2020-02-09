The annual Lecture Series hosted by the Center for African-American Studies and Research at Central Texas College will be on Feb. 27.
The event will begin with a meet and greet from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and the lecture will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Yowell Conference Room, Warrior Hall building, 1001 Leadership Place, at Texas A&M University Central Texas.
The event is held every year and is rotated between CTC and A&M-Central Texas, according to Horace Grace, one of the organizers of the event. The guest speaker for the event is Ashley Farmer, an assistant professor in the departments of History and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas.
The topic of the lecture will be “Black Women Intellectuals Who Transformed Black Power”, according to a flyer for the event.
Grace talked about the event being held during Black History Month.
“The importance of that is, first of all, just getting people aware of the history and what contributions African-Americans have made,” Grace said.
Read more about the upcoming event and the importance of the Lecture Series in next Sunday’s Herald.
