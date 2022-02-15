It’s not a matter of if the Killeen Independent School District will hold a bond election, but when and for how much money, according to KISD school board workshop discussions Tuesday morning.
During scheduled “Team of Eight Team Building Training,” KISD board members and Superintendent John Craft discussed the possible need for another bond election to pay for future construction projects.
“I know it feels somewhat overwhelming when we start thinking about growth, facility needs, and the cost associated, but there is cause for celebration here.” Craft told the board Tuesday.
Craft said the district is well on its way to getting rid of instructional portable buildings at school campuses — going from over 200 to an estimated 50 portables by next school year — something that was promised during the last 2018 bond election.
The superintendent asked the board for direction and guidance on which construction projects the district needs to prioritize next.
Basic questions about the bond — how much the bond will cost taxpayers, what projects the proposed bond would pay for, and when the bond election would be held — are all up in the air at this point.
If a new bond is approved by the board, this would be the second bond election the district has held in the past five years. In 2018, voters approved a $426 million bond which covered the cost of bringing campuses into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and paid for the district’s 6th high school, Chaparral High, which is scheduled to open next fall.
In 2020, the district was scheduled to hold a May bond election for two propositions equaling $265 million, but the election was postponed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 bond proposal included new replacements for Peebles and Harker Heights elementary schools, a renovation of Ellison High School, and upgrades to Ellison, Shoemaker, and Harker Heights football stadiums.
During Tuesday’s meeting, many of the same projects were up for discussion once again.
KISD CFO Megan Bradley presented an overview of the district’s Strategic Facilities Plan budget, including future projects either already approved or under consideration by the board.
Bradley said the district would be down to $35.7 million after the completion of the $72 million Nolanville Elementary School replacement — a project that has yet to receive board approval.
“This is where we get to a point of prioritizing,” Bradley said. “Knowing we have finite resources and more needs than resources available.”
Craft asked the board members if they wanted to continue with renovation plans that stalled with the cancellation of the 2020 bond election.
“Do we try to pick the renovations back up?” he said. “This is the piece of the conversation we need guidance, direction and prioritization.”
Board Vice President Susan Jones expressed her support of the renovations of Ellison High School and Peebles and Harker Heights elementary schools. Peebles has been open since 1960 and Harker Heights elementary since 1964.
The board discussed the possibility of building additional sport stadiums, so each high school could have its own stadium, as was included in the 2020 bond proposal.
An employee gym, day care, adult library and health clinic were also up for discussion Tuesday as part of a plan to renovate the former Nolan Middle School and Bellaire Elementary School campuses.
“I just think the child care, clinic and something along the lines of a gym — I think that has to be, in my opinion, almost at the top of the list,” Board Secretary Brett Williams said.
Board President JoAnn Purser said she was in favor of moving the district’s administrative staff and board room to the former Clifton Park Elementary School located on Trimmier, Road, just off of Interstate 14.
A new building — featuring administrative offices and a board room — on the site of the former elementary school would cost about $45 million, according to a rough estimate presented Tuesday.
To renovate the former Nolan Middle School for use as a daycare and health clinic, the district projected it would cost about $32 million.
“I think that whatever site we decide to use, having the clinic and the daycare in the same location would make sense for our employees,” Purser said.
Craft said the bond election may happen as early as spring of 2023.
“We’re looking at May 2023 needing to have it done; otherwise we may have to bring portables back,” he said.
The superintendent said he would bring back additional estimates and proposals for the construction projects discussed Tuesday at a later board meeting.
“I feel like we have a lot clearer direction and marching orders after this conversation,” he said.
