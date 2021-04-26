The next Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner hosted by the Central Texas College Culinary Arts department is Friday. The menu features an Arabic cuisine prepared by student executive chef Crystal Kniffen. Dinner will be available for curbside pick-up only from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Diners can call ahead through the day of the dinner to place their orders and arrange for a pick-up time. Food will be delivered to customer vehicles upon arrival at the CTC Student Center.
To awaken the palate, start with an appetizer of garlic and red pepper hummus served with grilled flat bread ($5.50). The soup of the evening is lentil soup ($7 for a bowl, $3 for a cup) — a vegetarian soup of lentils, onions and garlic. The featured salad is grilled shrimp salad ($10) — grilled shrimp served over a traditional cucumber and tomato salad topped with feta cheese. Diners can also choose the house salad for $3.75 or free with an entrée.
The main event offers chicken tikka ($15.50) — grilled chicken breast seasoned with Middle Eastern flavors; lamb skewers ($17) — tender pieces of lamb marinated then cooked over an open flame; and beef shawarma ($16.50) — thinly sliced grilled beef served on fresh flatbread and topped with garlic mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and grilled yellow and red bell peppers.
Each entrée is served with a honey oat roll, house salad and a choice of two side dishes. The choices are roasted vegetables — a delicious vegetable medley seasoned and roasted to perfection; tabbouleh — a traditional vegetarian salad with parsley, mint, tomatoes and bulgur wheat; dolmas — grape leaves stuffed with rice, onion, currants and pine nuts; and falafel—spiced couscous — a light and fluffy couscous combined with cherry tomatoes, chickpeas and feta cheese. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3.
The desserts offer a choice of fresh baklava ($7) — a sweet treat of layered phyllo dough, pistachios, honey and cinnamon syrup; and cardamom brownie ($6.50) — a chewy, fudge brownie with a hint a cardamom finished with a cardamom and saffron caramel cream and pistachios.
Diners are reminded food in this menu may contain or come in contact with common allergens such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat.
Orders may be placed by calling 254—526—1263. Once diners arrive at the Student Center, they should call 254—681—0845 for delivery to their vehicle.
