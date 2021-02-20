Two days a week after school, the sound of success echoes across the Reeces Creek Elementary School gym: Whack, whack, whack.
There are a few metallic twangs as arrows hit the hard gym floor but the overwhelming sound is overlapping solid, satisfying whacks as arrows find their marks in soft targets on the opposite side of the gym.
The Reeces Creek Elementary School archery team is headed back to the state championship tournament March 23-24 at the Bell County Expo Center.
For the 27 fourth- and fifth-graders who make up the archery club, the excitement is even greater than usual.
“We were heartbroken last year when we couldn’t go,” said Sharon Jackson, the PE teacher who started the archery club seven years ago. The team was shooting as well as any she has seen when COVID-19 closed schools and last year’s state tournament.
This year, Reeces Creek’s archers are back at it more focused than ever.
The team qualified for state again this year through a virtual qualifying event. They will join approximately 2,000 fourth- through 12th-graders from across the state in the annual tournament in Belton.
For Jackson and her students, archery is more about focused, disciplined improvement over time than it is about defeating an opponent.
“I see kids in archery club come out of their shell with this,” she said. “Many of them find their niche here. They get to be part of a team and try something different.”
Safety is always at the forefront when practicing and competing in archery. Students know the routine of listening for the whistles that let them know when to choose a bow, then get set at the cones 30 meters from the target.
They affix one arrow at a time to their bows, aim carefully and release. When a student fires off their five arrows, they replace their bow to the stand and return to the back wall to wait for their peers to finish.
Those who have a little experience have found the value in waiting.
Fifth-graderJeralyn Russell said she used to feel the pressure to stay on pace with the shooters around her. Now, she doesn’t even notice them as she aims carefully and releases an arrow hurtling to the target.
“I’m just trying to get the bull’s eye,” she said, explaining her process. “I’m aiming, thinking about it, trying to bring myself up and not get down. This year, I decided I should take my time.”
Since last year’s season ended early, Jackson invited some of her top shooters back to help with the after-school practices.
Palo Alto sixth-grader Aiden Hill and Patterson sixth-grader Caben Parker have been regulars, shooting alongside the fourth- and fifth-graders and giving tips for the younger students.
“I just love archery,” said Hill. “I was getting perfect scores last year. I like the bow, the arrows and I like making new friends.”
He said archery requires concentration and following the 11 steps, which are posted on the gym wall.
“I just like helping out,” said Parker. “I love everything about archery, going through the steps. I like seeing the whole process and seeing what it leads up to.”
“They learn about working together,” said Jackson of her committed team members. “We talk about being better than you were.”
