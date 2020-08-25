Four local schools have begun face-to-face learning for the first time since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gatesville Independent School District, Lampasas ISD and Copperas Cove ISD all have students back on campus and learning virtually and have been this way for over a week. Florence ISD began offering in-person and virtual learning on Monday.
Lampasas ISD has 3,358 students enrolled and around 30% of those students are currently learning virtually, meaning that around 70% of the population is learning in-person, according to Chane Rascoe, the superintendent of LISD.
Gatesville ISD has a total enrollment of 2,766.
The enrollment breakdown shows 278 students at the primary level, 596 at the elementary level, 629 at the intermediate level, 421 in junior high school and 842 at the high school level, according to Barrett Pollard, the superintendent of GISD.
Around 25% of the total population is learning virtually, so around 75% are learning in the classroom, Pollard said in an email Tuesday.
Copperas Cove ISD has a total enrollment of 7,872 with 4,614 students learning on-campus and 3,258 learning virtually, according to Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for CCISD.
Around 58.6% of the Cove ISD student population is learning on campus.
Florence ISD began in-person and virtual learning on Monday. They did not respond to an email for their enrollment numbers on Tuesday.
Killeen ISD began virtual learning Aug. 17 and plans to allow face-to-face instruction beginning on Sept. 8
Salado ISD is going to begin school on Sept. 8 and offer virtual or in-person learning.
Belton ISD and Temple ISD will also begin virtual and in-person learning on Sept. 8.
