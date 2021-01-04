Students with the Killeen Independent School District will be back in school on Wednesday.
After being on holiday break since the middle of December, students around the area are returning this week.
School zones will be back on and students will be back on campus and learning virtually on different days this week.
KISD staff will return Tuesday.
When KISD students return on Wednesday, the students that were attending the old Pershing Park Elementary School will set foot in the new campus, 1500 W. Central Texas Expressway.
At the beginning of the new school year, students from Sugar Loaf Elementary School will also be attending the new Pershing Park. Sugar Loaf will close at the end of this school year.
Other students across the area will also be returning this week.
Belton ISD students are returning Wednesday.
Gatesville ISD students returned on Monday as well as Florence ISD students.
Copperas Cove ISD students will return Tuesday as well as Temple, Salado and Lampasas ISD students.
