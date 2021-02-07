The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will review Superintendent John Craft’s contract this week after voting to postpone the evaluation at the Jan. 19 board meeting.
For the past six years, as superintendent, Craft has been in charge of some 40,000 plus Killeen ISD students and 6,000 employees. Prior to his most recent title, he held the position of KISD deputy superintendent from 2012-14. Before that he was the superintendent of Hamilton School District, which currently boasts 817 students. He began his career in 1999 in Carroll ISD where he held the titles of biology teacher, football and baseball coach, assistant principal and principal.
Salary
Craft’s $310,000 salary ranks him in the top 45 highest paid superintendents in the state, after his last 15.8% raise in 2019 moved him out of the $200,000 bracket. He is the highest paid superintendent in Bell County. The average superintendent salary in Texas for the current school year is $158,363, according to the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Review Craft’s contract here: https://bit.ly/3oUjuFV.
His staff aren’t so well paid. On average, KISD staff are paid anywhere between 1.6% and 6.7% less than the state average, according to 2019-20 Texas Education Agency Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) data, the most recent data available to the public.
The most recent raise KISD employees received was tied to the Texas Legislature’s House Bill 3 which mandated school districts across the state give fulltime teachers a raise. Because of that legislation, in 2019, KISD offered a pay raise range for teachers of 6.6% to 10% based on their years of experience.
Tenure
Some highlights from Craft’s time with the district include a multi-million dollar bond election, new school construction, dozens of taxpayer-funded internal audits, increased class sizes, and a Texas Education Agency investigation into the district’s special education department — which is still out of compliance according to the most recent state education data.
In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, in April, the KISD board of trustees approved the district’s recommendation to increase the number of students per teacher to 26:1, from the ratio of 23 students per teacher for middle school and high school grades.
In 2018, voters passed the district’s $426 million bond proposal for new school construction and ADA, safety compliance upgrades. Last year, due to the pandemic, the district postponed a $265 million bond for additional construction, originally slated for the 2020 ballot.
RATES
The school district’s student dropout and graduation rates are one of many factors the school board reviews during Craft’s annual evaluation.
According to 2019-20 TAPR data, dropout rates for seventh and eighth grades during Craft’s time with the district trend about .1% to .3% higher than the Region 12 average. Three of the highest dropout rates, which surpassed the state average, happened under Craft’s tenure — during the 2014-15, 2016-17, and 2017-18 school years. Most recently, in 2018-19, KISD’s dropout rates came in at .1% less than the state average but .1% greater than the Region 12 average.
Dropout rates for grades nine through 12 fared better than the state average, according to TAPR data from the same year. The past five years of dropout rates students in grades 9-12 trended between .7% to .1% less than the state average. A 1.7% dropout rate, the most recent reported rate from the 2018-19 school year, in a population of 11,116 ninth through 12th graders equals about 188 KISD students who dropped out.
A look at the four-year longitudinal graduation rate of students grades nine through 12 found the district’s graduation rate to hover .6% to 2.6% less than the state average.
BOARD FEEDBACK
In advance of the board’s regular school board meeting Tuesday, the Herald asked the seven-member board five questions to better understand what criteria is under consideration during the superintendent’s annual contract review. The answers varied greatly by board member, with five board members responding to the Herald. Board president JoAnn Purser and board secretary Brett Williams did not respond by deadline Friday.
Longtime board member Corbett Lawler submitted two sentences in response to the Herald.
“Much of what you ask for regarding evaluation of the superintendent is available in the public record,” Lawler wrote via e-mail Friday. “Without being too specific, suffice it to say Dr. Craft has done a remarkable job during unprecedented times and has a strong grasp on planning for recovering student performance and economic stability.”
Three-term board member Minerva Trujillo described her evaluation technique as a “holistic approach.”
“First, I look at what I have observed during the period evaluated,” Trujillo wrote Friday. “Then I look at the specific domains of the instrument, which, I believe, is state approved.”
Board vice president Susan Jones refrained from commenting on Craft’s performance specifically but explained the superintendent evaluation process consists of three main categories: educational leadership, district management, and board and community relations.
In addition, she said the “audit process is also discussed, to include the SPED (special education) progress as well as student progress and graduation rates.”
Board-established district goals are also part of the conversation, she said. View the district’s goals here https://bit.ly/2N12X5u.
When asked about Craft’s performance as a whole, board member Shelley Wells wrote, “There are areas of Dr. Craft’s performance in which I rated him proficient and areas I feel need improvement that I will address with him directly during our evaluation conversation.”
Regarding his performance during the pandemic, Wells said, “I believe Dr. Craft has done what he thinks is best for students during the pandemic. Some of his decisions have been in accordance with directives from TEA or the Commissioner of Education and therefore out of his control. Going forward, he has listened to the concerns of the board and is planning to implement an instructional delivery method for next year that I hope will increase student engagement, achievement and success.”
The school board will consider his contract during closed session at the end of the upcoming regularly scheduled Feb. 9 board meeting. View the meeting’s agenda and attachments here https://bit.ly/3rvQlCD.
4 year Longitudinal Graduation Rate (Grades 9-12)
State Region Killeen ISD
Class of 2019 90% 91% 89.4%
Class of 2018 90% 90.8% 88.1%
Class of 2017 89.7% 91.1% 87.1%
Class of 2016 89.1% 91.2% 88.3%
Class of 2015 89% 87.7% 90.8%
Class of 2014 88.3% 89.4% 89.1%
Class of 2013 88% 89.5% 86.7%
Class of 2012 87.7% 89.8% 86.2%
Class of 2011 85.9% 88.1% 87.5%
Annual Dropout Rate (Grades 9-12)
State Region Killeen ISD
2018-19 1.9% 1.7% 1.7%
2017-18 1.9% 1.8% 1.8%
2016-17 1.9% 1.8% 1.4%
2015-16 2% 1.7% 1.4%
2014-15 2.1% 2.9% 1.4%
2013-14 2.2% 2.1% 1.8%
2012-13 2.2% 1.8% 1.6%
2011-12 2.4% 2% 2%
Annual Dropout Rate (Grades 7-8)
State Region Killeen ISD
2018-19 0.4% 0.2% 0.3%
2017-18 0.4% 0.2% 0.5%
2016-17 0.3% 0.3% 0.6%
2015-16 0.4% 0.2% 0.3%
2014-15 0.3% 0.2% 0.4%
2013-14 0.5% 0.2% 0.2%
2012-13 0.4% 0.1% 0.2%
2011-12 0.3% 0.1% 0.3%
Killeen ISD at a glance (2019-2020 school year):
45,273 Total Students*
22,310 Female
22,963 Male
27,374 Economically Disadvantaged
15,323 Military Connected
23,475 At-Risk
6,025 Students with disabilities
*This year’s student enrollment has dropped to about 43,800.
Average Actual Salaries
District State % difference
Teachers $56,135.00 $57,091.00 -1.6%
Prof. Support $64,603.00 $67,352.00 -4%
Campus Admin. $77,004.00 $82,512.00 -6.7%
Central Admin. $105,591.00 $108,367.00 -2.5%
Data Source: 2019-20 Texas Education Agency Texas Academic Performance Reports
