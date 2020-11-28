School and community combined in an annual effort at West Ward Elementary School to assist families going into the Thanksgiving holiday last week.
The school, along with the Killeen Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta sorority provided turkey, ham and other food items for 27 families.
West Ward parent liaison Wayne Moore credited the sorority, along with the Killeen Food Care Center for combining efforts to make the food available.
The local Delta Sigma Theta chapter is a regular supporter of the school, its adoptive campus.
“Even during COVID, we’re continuing to give,” said the group’s president, Anita Corbin. The sorority began providing two holiday baskets a year to the school. This year, the group gave 10.
The gift boxes included turkey, ham, trimmings and breakfast food to help provide for families during the week-long Thanksgiving holiday.
One of the families, Staff Sgt. Tony Anderson and Falon Anderson said the extra help is especially important for them this year.
The family, including seven children ages 4 to 14 lost their housing due to a flood and are continuing to adjust.
“This is very helpful,” said the grateful mother. “I’m going to go home and cry.”
The school’s adopt-a-school unit, the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, assisted with loading and unloading the donated items and served students in the cafeteria Thursday during lunch periods.
