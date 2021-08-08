A 'Back to school-Free Giveaway' event was held Sunday at 601 West Elms Road in Killeen. Over 300 backpacks were given away. There was music, a bounce house, a barbers giving out free haircuts. The event ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Back to school event held in Killeen, sponsored by local businesses
Xiana Fontno
