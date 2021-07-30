A local chamber of commerce, in conjunction with a Killeen motorcycle club, are seeking community donations for their upcoming annual school supply drive in support of local educators.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce of Killeen, in conjunction with the Sons of Boriken motorcycle club, will host an Educator’s Back 2 School grab and go event for teachers from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Kids University, 4205 Old Florence Road in Killeen.
“We want to definitely take the time to give back to our educators because they definitely look out for our students all throughout the year,” Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce Vice President administrator Miya Williams said Thursday.
The event seeks to fill educators’ supply closets in an effort to decrease the burden on teachers’ pocketbooks.
“Some parents aren’t fortunate enough to get certain things, and our teachers, they extend their hands all throughout the year to give the kids supplies and things like that,” Williams said. “This drive is for our teachers, to give back to them.”
Williams said the Black Chamber of Commerce’s event is different from other back-to-school supply drives in that the focus is solely on teachers.
“A lot of people do things to give back to the students or the kids, but we wanted to take a different approach and give back to the educators that give to our kids,” she said.
The chamber is seeking donations of folders, notebooks, dry erase markers, pens, pencils, markers, crayons, Velcro rolls, safety pins, and any other school supplies the community sees fit to donate to the cause. Donations may be dropped off at the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce located at 324 East Avenue D in Killeen.
During the event’s inaugural year, last year, the chamber donated supplies to more than two dozen educators. This year, Williams is hoping to top last year’s record.
“The community can help us out by reaching out to us, donating, or volunteering for the event to give back to our teachers,” she said. “I want them to understand that all together we can definitely make this happen for our educators.”
OTHER DRIVES
The Killeen branch of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Back 2 School rally, including a backpack giveaway, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, in Killeen.
Backpacks will be filed with school supplies from the KISD shopping list. There will, however, be a maximum of four backpacks per household. Any parties interested in donating backpacks or requesting more information may call TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP, at 254-338-1562.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, STAR Kids will give away 300 backpacks with school supplies to the public Saturday at Clements Boys & Girls Club Woody Hall Unit, 5100 Trimmier Road in Killeen, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This drive-thru event will include multiple community vendors. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available to the public and provided by Walgreens.
IBCC all of those who are involved in this endeavor, I am impressed with the originality of your idea. It is, in my humble opinion, very much needed as our public educators have been, for decades, unsung heroes of our community.
