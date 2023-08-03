The summer is almost over, but there are plenty of back to school events in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area for everyone to enjoy.
Here are a few in that are open to the public:
- Killeen
- The Killeen NAACP will host a Back to School Rally on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Douse Community Center, 1002 Jefferies Ave. There will be a rally, fashion show, vendors and more. Register on Eventbright.com or call 254-338-1562 for more information.
- Movement of Faith Ministries is holding its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at 3221 Water St. There will be bookbag and school supplies available and plenty of fun activities such as games, bounce houses , water balloons and more. For more information, call 254-290-7561.
- Little Ladies Day Spa in Killeen is hosting a Back to School Bash and Kindergarden Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event with indoor and outdoor activities at 4400 Watercrest Road, Suite 103. Kindergartners receive a free 1st Day of Kinder shirt and older kiddos receive a back to school shirt. Go to littleladiesdayspa.com or call 254-307-0064 for info.
- Families in Crisis has partnered with Inspired Designs Hair Salon to host a back to school event for all of the school-aged children in the local shelters. Children who are receiving services can attend the event for free food and drinks, school supplies and clothes. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. To volunteer or donate, please contact Ms. D at 254-220-9921
- Lala’s Cafe & Sports Bar, 310 N. Fort Hood St. is hosting a back to school event on Aug. 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be free parking, a live DJ and a backpack giveaway. Kids eat free with adult purchase.
- Jesus Hope & Love Mission Center is hosting a Back to School Give-Away on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a free meal as well as school items and clothing items. The event will be behind old H.E.B Downtown, 818 N. 4th St. Killeen. Contact Pastor Chae at 254-291-2314 for information
- OG’s School of Hair Design is hosting its 25-cent haircuts Tuesday, Aug.8 through Saturday, Aug. 12 with no appointments necessary. Haircuts apply to children aged 1 up to college. College students must have a valid ID. Haircuts are given at 2501 S. WS Young Drive.
- Blu Print Lounge is hosting a Back to School Kickback on Aug. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be free backpacks, haircuts and hairstyles for grades K-12. Blu Print lounge is located at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- The City of Killeen’s annual Back-to-School Splash Bash is Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 East Stan Schlueter Loop, to have more fun in the sun before we head back to the classroom. Admission is free and the first 100 kids will leave with school supplies for Kindergarten through 8th grade. For more information, go to www.killeentexas.gov/swim or call (254) 501-6390.
Harker Heights
- The Back to School Bazaar and Garage Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Entry costs $1. There will be both indoor and outdoor vendors with new & used items. There will also be food tucks and a DJ playing live music.
- The Shoulders to Healing Women group is hosting a Bach to School Giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1-3:30 p.m. in the We Play Drop Zone parking lot, 544 West Veterans Memorial Blvd. The group is giving away free backpacks and supplies to families in need. Children must be present to receive a bag. For more information or donations, call 254-892-5445 or 254-278-0512.
- Express ER in Harker Heights is throwing a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Express ER Facility, 980 Knights Way Suite 1. There will be family friendly activities such as a bounce house, food trucks, games, vendors and more.
Copperas Cove
- Grace United Methodist Church is hosting a Back to school Buzz on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church, 101 W. Avenue F, This free event offers free school supplies, free food and free school clothes. Children must attend CCISD schools and be present to receive supplies. Registration is required on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/GUMC-B2SB.
- Cookie Mess Bakery is hosting a Back to School Cookie Pop Up on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the bakery, 2304 Indian Camp Trail.
Fort Cavazos
- Darnall Army Medical Center’s Pediatric Clinic will host back to school sports physicals on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appoiments necessary. The Pediatric Clinic is located on the first floor in Clinic 1, also known as the Wetlands. Please bring a completed school/sports physical form to the appointment.
