Despite the extreme hot and long days still making it feel as though Killeen is in the depths of summer, the 2022-2023 school year starts this week. Killeen Independent School District will begin Monday and Copperas Cove Independent School District will begin Tuesday.
“I am so ready,” Sylvia Mitchell, of Killeen, said Sunday. “The kids are not.” Mitchell is the mom to two school-aged children, daughter Sandy, 8, and Trevor, 10, who will be going to Fowler Elementary School.
Monica Rameriz and her three boys Aiden, 4, Allen, 6, and Armando, 8, spent the last day before school at Lions Club Park hanging upside down on the monkey bars.
“They are excited to meet new friends and get together with some classmates from last year,” Ramirez said. Her two oldest will attend Haynes Elementary on Bunny Trail in south Killeen.
Parents across town seemed eager for their kids to be back in school, or “back to a routine,” according to Gina Brown. Her oldest, Edward, will be attending classes at the new Chapparal High School and she looks forward to attending sporting events and school activities.
Getting those kids to school may look a little different in Killeen this year. With a new campus on the south end of town, traffic plans will be tested as students, bus drivers and parents get into the swing of commuting to campus.
Be aware that traffic patterns around school zones may have changed since the last school year, according to TxDOT.
“Stay alert and put your cell phone away,” say law enforcement personnel and school officials. “Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.”
And, TxDOT reminds drivers to always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.
Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street. Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops. Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.
And if these recommendations weren’t enough, the Killeen Police Department and KISD staff will be out at school campuses to assist if needed or to issue citations where necessary.
