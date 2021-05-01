Ira Cross Elementary School transformed its gym recently into a hair salon where local barber school students provided free haircuts for students.
Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas, along with Yahweh Barber Academy in Killeen partnered with the school to bring the service.
Principal Tomas Sias observed a wide range of benefits for students and the community.
About 40 boys and girls from all grade levels received haircuts with an hour or so left in the scheduled service and some parents requested their children be added to the list.
The school principal said he liked to see the community effort with collaboration of communities in schools, the barber school, soldiers volunteering and parents.
He also noted the excitement of students as they checked out their new cuts and predicted the school would repeat the service next year if not sooner.
Ira Cross CIS Site Coordinator Anterrica Rivera also saw the power of a professional haircut.
“I think it makes them feel good about themselves,” she said. “I’ve seen students go back to class and raise their hands and participate who didn’t do that before. It gives them confidence.”
Marla Campbell, the CIS program coordinator for a region that includes KISD and surrounding school districts said the barber school located across from Killeen High School contacted the non-profit organization about providing haircuts for children.
“They reached out to us,” she said. “It’s beneficial to both. It gives them community service which they need for licensing and for students, it boosts their self-esteem.”
Killeen High School hosted the barber school for the same purpose earlier this year. An elementary school in Copperas Cove has the service scheduled next week.
“You see it gives them a chance to practice social skills too,” Campbell said, noting the barber students engaging in conversation with their young clients.
“It’s a good way to get practice and it gives back to the community,” said Wendy Mays, a barber educator for the Yahweh Barber Academy.
She and her students have provided salon services in numerous locations, including homeless shelters. Still, she wasn’t prepared for what she saw at the elementary school.
At least one student, she said, cried when he saw the result of his haircut – cried with joy.
“I like partnering with the community and doing what we can to boost attendance,” said Campbell. “It touched me to see their response. You can see that it’s needed. Parents get busy and they could use the help.”
