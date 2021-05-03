A Baylor School of Law professor visited the Killeen Independent School District school board last week to provide an update on the district’s newly founded Diversity and Inclusion Committee’s plans for the future.
KISD Superintendent John Craft told the board at its April 27 meeting that he is particularly excited about the committee’s work.
“We will continue to become even more diverse as we grow, but there is always room for improvement,” Craft said.
The new committee was created in September of 2020. In December, the board approved the committee’s request to bring on Baylor School of Law professor Connie Nichols to provide diversity and inclusion training. Last month, the committee began training with Nichols.
“Diversity is a fact; either you have it or you don’t,” Nichols told the board. “Equity is a fact; either you have it or you don’t. Inclusion and belonging are choices. KISD has chosen to engage in this process, which is going to be ongoing, to ensure that we have diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.”
Nichols shared the committee’s plans, which will include collecting data through confidential surveys, listening groups, and focus groups before creating a long-term plan.
“Our last step is really, truly developing a strategic multi-year plan that will help to facilitate sustainable progress,” Nichols said. “We don’t want the train to stop once I exit the building. We want the train to continue to go.”
Former board member Minerva Trujillo and board vice president Susan Jones shared their concerns over the confidentiality of the data that will be shared with the district.
Nichols assured Jones and Trujillo that “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”
“There will be no repercussions of what you say or do in these listening sessions,” Nichols said.
Board member Marvin Rainwater pressed Nichols for a prescription for what he called a “crisis” within the district.
“My sense is our nation is in a crisis regarding race,” Rainwater said. “Thus, KISD is in a crisis ... What I want you to do is give me an aspirin and tell me what you’re going to do to help us in this short-term crisis situation, and the long-term benefit of your work in sustaining KISD in what I define as a crisis.”
Nichols told Rainwater that she wanted to give him an answer, but that she couldn’t do so without collecting and analyzing the district’s data.
“Part of the process is understanding where change needs to happen,” Nichols said. “I don’t know what is happening in KISD right now. I don’t know how the parents feel. I don’t know how the faculty feels. I don’t know what your hiring practices are. I don‘t know what your ratio within the administration is in respect to ethnicities. So with the work that I’m doing, we’re going to figure it out, and then we’re going to move forward to solve the inequities.”
Board member Brett Williams asked Nichols how the district could get people to “buy into it.”
Nichols said training will be a large component to propelling the district forward.
“I wish I had the recipe, but it’s a journey,” Nichols said. “We don’t know what we’re going to uncover, and we don’t know how we will be at the end of the journey, but what we do know is that we’re moving forward and we’re moving forward to what the goal is. I can’t give you the recipe right now because I don’t know what ingredients I’m cooking with.”
Creating an inclusive culture at KISD, Nichols said, could help everything from student test scores to the district’s high teacher turnover rate.
“When students feel like they belong, they perform,” she said. “When communities feel as if their voice matters, they participate. When faculty and staff feel as if they’re included and belong, they stay.”
More information about the committee’s work will likely be presented during future KISD school board workshop meetings, Craft said.
The district’s next workshop meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 18 in the board room of the Administration Building located at 200 North W. S. Young Drive in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.