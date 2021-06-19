Marking 55 years of service to students and community, the close-knit family of Bellaire Elementary School gathered to remember, reflect and celebrate.
Like three other Killeen ISD elementary schools along the center of the city, Bellaire closed its doors for the final time as the school year came to a close last month.
The simultaneous birthday and closing ceremony struck a tone of gratitude mixed with a tinge of sadness.
Throughout the school year and during the end-of-year celebration the Bellaire family identified themselves and their supporters as “the Last of the Braves.”
Principal La Vonda Loney pointed out that all the school’s current and present staff and students and all who have reached out to the campus over the years are among the “Forever Braves.”
Loney joined former principal Lolly Garcia and Peggy Watson, wife of the late former principal Johnny Watson in recalling the history of the school.
It used to be smaller, said Watson, who wore a blue carnation her husband kept for special occasions. The cafeteria, which was packed for the event, was even smaller in the school’s earlier days. The school has also added a computer lab among other improvements.
Local history makes much of Bellaire’s status as the first local elementary school in town with air conditioning. During its early decades, it was a frequent meeting place for district wide professional development.
“It’s tremendous to think of 55 years of history,” said Superintendent John Craft. He thanked four specific groups for their tireless support of the school — staff, parents, the community and students.
While the future can be frightening because it’s unknown, he said it is also a reason for excitement.
Most of the staff and students at Bellaire will relocate in August to the new Clifton Park Elementary School, which will consolidate the two neighborhood schools now closing.
“We look forward to what the future holds,” said Loney. “There will be new traditions and a bigger family at the state-of-the-art Clifton Park Elementary School.”
The school’s honor choir performed on drums. The Bellaire National Elementary Honor Society recited the school’s “Good Day Creed.”
“Today I will be the very best that I can be in everything that I think, in everything that I say and in everything that I do. Today will be a great day!”
Guests walked through the hallways, where tables displayed much of the school’s history and stepped through the library, decorated with class photos and yearbooks.
“I wanted to give the staff the opportunity to summarize the culmination of what this campus is all about,” said Loney, “what Bellaire was and what it represents through their lenses.”
Bellaire’s final principal said she wanted to look ahead.
“My message to the students and staff is to move forward,” she said, “to take on the challenge. We’re still a family, a bigger family.”
