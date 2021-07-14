The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a supply drive to help fill the closets of teachers who often reach into their own pockets to provide supplies to their students.
“We’re giving to you because you give to our kids all year long,” Black Chamber CEO and founder Ronnie Russell said.
The chamber’s ‘Educator’s Back 2 School’ event will take place at noon on August 7 at 4205 Florence Road in Killeen.
For more information about the chamber and future events visit https://innovationbcc.org/.
