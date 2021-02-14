Black History Month a way to show how African Americans have worked really hard to break free, says school board member

Name: Ann Davis
Age: 36
City of residence: Copperas Cove
Birthplace: Dallas
Occupation: Copperas Cove ISD school board trustee (corporate wellness consultant by trade)
How would you describe your upbringing?
Raised in a single parent household with three siblings. Inner city metroplex.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black culture, Black people, and events that share the history of the African diaspora. It feels good to see things like patents that were secured even back in the 1800s by people of color who were pushing through oppression to make a difference and shine some light!
What is something all people should know about Black history?
It’s important to see history in action and retrospectively. History is not made by one race, but rather diversity. It’s also a way to show how African Americans have worked really hard to break free of the stigma surrounding stereotypes and intellectual capacity.
What are some ways the Killeen-Fort Hood-Copperas Cove area can improve as a community?
Honestly, programs and recognition of ANY month including Black history month must continue. Emphasis has been placed on communities to stop celebrating culture, but it’s necessary for children to see role models and leaders in positions who look like them. Be intentional in addressing social equity and unintentional biases where they may exist.
