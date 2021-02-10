Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.