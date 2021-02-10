Name: Sharon Watkins
Age: 32
City of residence: Killeen
Birthplace: Austin
Occupation: Loan Officer at Central Texas College
How would you describe your upbringing?
I grew up in a two parent household with a father who was in the military and my mother worked for the Child Development Center here at CTC. She passed away when I was 12.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
To me, Black History Month means a time celebrate us as a people. To take a special moment out of the year to highlight the African American communities’ contribution to society through our history and celebrate the beauty that we posses as a whole.
What is something all people should know about Black History?
Black History is important because we are the building blocks of America.
What are some ways the Killeen-Fort Hood area can improve as a community?
I feel like the Killeen-Fort Hood could take a moment to spotlight locally owned small Black businesses every day this month. We have a lot who are successful with no monetary help. They are responsible for all costs out of pocket yet they thrive. That is the epitome of Black excellence and should be celebrated.
