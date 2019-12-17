Killeen ISD advisers Tuesday night said the district should ask taxpayers for $265 million to build more schools.

That was the upshot of the fourth meeting of residents selected by the school district to serve as an advisory panel. A total of 53 votes were tallied of committee members who were polled for their opinions, and the vote was 50-3 in favor of presenting a recommendation to the board of trustees for two bond proposals that will total $265 million.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

