Patterson Middle School’s award-winning tenor-bass boys choir is on mission this semester to get ready for the biggest stage and brightest lights they’ve ever seen.
The group will represent their school, Killeen ISD, all of Texas and middle school choirs across seven states at the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The 39 seventh- and eighth-graders travel Feb. 28 and perform March 1 as the only invited middle school at the association that includes Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado and Missouri.
Choir director Gerald Nicholas, now a veteran of major awards, took the group Wednesday to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for some promotional photos and to tap the talents of one of his own former music professors.
Preparing for the out-of-state performance requires extra work and concentration and the director said the students are taking it all in stride.
“They’re doing real well,” he said. “They have been handling it so far.”
Typically, a middle school choir would prepare three songs for each concert. This group, he said, is doing about twice that level of work, requiring a high level of retention.
In addition to the regular concert schedule and a UIL contest in April, they are learning extra music to take on the road.
They received a dose of advanced lessons Wednesday from UMHB music teacher Matthew Crosby, a former teacher of Nicholas, who performed at the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association Conference as a UMHB student.
Eighth-graders Zane Conway and Dylan Herold said they were enjoying the extra work and excited for their big trip.
“I think it’s really cool,” said Herold. “I’m very honored we get to do this. I didn’t expect to get to such a high rank.”
The Patterson tenor-bass choir received the invitation based on three years’ worth of performance recordings that Nicholas submitted.
Two years ago, the choir earned state honor choir status and traveled to San Antonio to perform at the Texas Music Educators Association conference. That group is now in high school.
“It’s cool that we got this far,” said Conway. “We’re learning some difficult music and we’re the only middle school going.”
Both students praised their teacher.
“I like our teacher, how fun he is,” said Herold. “I like being with friends and I just like singing.”
“Our teacher is really good,” said Conway. “He’s fun. I also love singing.”
The award-winning choir is scheduled to sing at an Austin Spurs game and will also conduct a tour of several KISD elementary schools before the holiday break.
