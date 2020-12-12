The tradition of donating toys for children is alive in Killeen with schools wrapping up drives in time for the upcoming Christmas holiday.
Several schools collected new toys from staff members and students’ families for the annual Toys for Tots drive that benefits local families in need.
At Brookhaven Elementary School, the toy drive benefited the Navy Federal Credit Union’s larger community effort to provide for the event.
The Toys for Tots effort, new for Brookhaven, was part of 15 days of giving during the three weeks between the Thanksgiving holiday and the Christmas and New Year break marking the end of the semester.
Palo Alto Middle School teacher Angela Allen said Toys for Tots was something she participated in at the school years ago that she brought back this year when she moved back to the area.
For the special education teacher, the effort is personal because she was a recipient of Toys for Tots as a child.
“I’m back at Palo Alto and I wanted to rekindle the tradition,” Allen said. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will pick up the school’s donated toys for local distribution.
“I was a recipient when I was younger,” she said. “I know this is something that can inspire when you don’t expect to get anything and then you find out that someone cares enough to give you something.”
The teacher said she was impressed at the school’s response to the drive since it was new and that she looks forward to building a tradition for future years.
At Brookhaven, Principal Iris Felder and Assistant Principal Tara Hernandez described a variety of traditions aimed at giving.
School staff members collected toys for 6- to 12-year-olds placed beneath a decorated Christmas tree at the center of the school for Toys for Tots.
Brookhaven also took part in an Angel Tree project that collected gifts for 38 families connected to the school.
In addition, Brookhaven hosted its annual Penguin Patch shop offering inexpensive gift items for students to purchase for family members.
Hernandez praised the school’s generous response to the giving efforts.
