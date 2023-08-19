The Central Texas College Continuing Education department and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas joined forces to provide youngsters the opportunity to earn new bicycles.
Nine qualifying sixth- and seventh-grade students from the Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools program participated recently in the Wrenches to Wheels” Building Bikes and Building Skills class of the CTC College for Kids program. The class project was to assemble a bicycle under the supervision of a parent of adult volunteer. And to their surprise, the youngsters were then allowed to keep the bikes as a reward for their efforts.
To qualify for the Wrenches to Wheels class, students had to be enrolled in sixth or seventh grade, not have accrued excessive absences or tardies during the school year and not have received more than three discipline referrals.
The bicycles and tool kits were donated by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas for the Wrenches to Wheels class. Each student was tasked with following the assembly directions as well as learn the proper to tools to use. “The goal was to teach youngsters several valuable lessons such as problem solving, mechanical skills and teamwork which can be useful in other areas as they get older,” said Daniel Garcia, program manager — CTC Continuing Education. “As the kids were learning to assemble the bikes, they were also gaining life skills such as patience, paying attention to detail and perseverance which ultimately leads to a sense of self-reliance and accomplishment.”
After opening the boxes and laying out all the bicycle parts, the students were faced with figuring out how to attach the pedals and handlebars, adjusting the brakes and which tools to use to accomplish each step of assembly. “From reading the instructions to selecting the proper screws, screw driver then visualizing how and where each part fits were the initial hurdles,” said Garcia. “Students received some guidance from the volunteers but were very eager to tackle the job on their own.”
Once the project was complete, each builder was rewarded with the bicycle they assembled. “The kids were very excited and some couldn’t believe they got to take the bikes home,” said Garcia. “But more important than a new bike, the youngsters got to take home new life skills and a well-earned feeling of achievement.”
