CTC Program.jpg

The Central Texas College Continuing Education department and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas joined forces to provide youngsters the opportunity to earn new bicycles.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

Nine qualifying sixth- and seventh-grade students from the Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools program participated recently in the Wrenches to Wheels” Building Bikes and Building Skills class of the CTC College for Kids program. The class project was to assemble a bicycle under the supervision of a parent of adult volunteer. And to their surprise, the youngsters were then allowed to keep the bikes as a reward for their efforts.

