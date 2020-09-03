As police continue to investigate the case, Killeen school officials on Thursday confirmed the man found dead at a local park was a school bus driver who was involved in an accident that injured a middle school student.
Bell County deputies found the body of William “Bill” Jones Jr. at Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday night. He had been shot in the chest, officials said.
On Monday afternoon — the first day of school in Killeen — Jones was driving the school bus that police say failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. During the stop, the student ran across the street and was hit by a passing Ford F-150 pickup truck. He was airlifted to a hospital, and was listed in stable condition earlier this week, police said.
“Mr. Jones was the driver of the bus,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in email to the Herald, adding that Jones was fired from KISD this week. Jones had worked 12 years for KISD.
Jones was issued a citation by police in the accident.
Killeen police “were able to determine that the equipment on the bus was operational and working properly,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.
KPD did not say if any other citations will be issued in the case.
“The investigation is still ongoing and until the investigation is complete is when we will know if any citation(s) will be issued,” KPD said in an email to the Herald.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting, calling it “an isolated incident” and there is no threat to the public.
