A candidate whose name was expected to be on the ballot for the upcoming May election has been removed from the ballot after the Secretary of State noticed something missing on his application.
David Michael Jones was supposed to be one of the three candidates competing for Place 6 on the Killeen ISD board of trustees, the place currently held by Minerva Trujillo.
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said Monday that the district sent his application to the secretary of state’s office because Jones requested the district have him listed on the ballot as Rev. Jones, and they were trying to confirm whether that was possible.
As the secretary of state’s office received the application they found a “fatal error” in the application, according to a letter that was sent to all current board members and candidates.
The letter said the application was blank in the “length of residence in the territory the office is elected” section.
The mistake was deemed fatal and he had to be removed from the ballot.
The letter also said that each candidate is provided a 200-page packet with instructions on how to fill out the candidate application.
Jones will be unavailable to get back on the ballot for this year’s election at least, according to Maya.
The two remaining candidates for Place 6 are Riakos “Rock” Adams and Cullen Mills.
Jones did not respond by Monday’s publication deadline to either a voicemail left on his phone or an email sent to Jones, both on Monday afternoon.
