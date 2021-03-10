A man who was planning on running for a place on the Killeen ISD board of trustees this May is disappointed with the district’s handling of his application mistake that forced his removal from the ballot.
David Michael Jones, a local minister, was running for Place 6 on the board, currently held by Minerva Trujillo.
A mistake was found in Jones’ application by Texas Secretary of State officials, who showed Killeen school officials that Jones did not fill out a section on his application that asked for his length of residence in the district as of the application date.
Jones confirmed to the Herald on Wednesday that he made the mistake but he is upset the district did not notify him of the mistake prior to the filing deadline so that he could fix the error and sort the problem out.
Jones said he filed to run in the election by Jan. 25, and the final day for candidates to file was Feb. 12, so he said “there was ample time to fix it.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said school officials found out about the mistake from the Secretary of State after they sent Jones’s application in to find out if his name could be changed to “Rev. Jones” on the ballot, which Jones was requesting.
With the removal of Jones from the ballot, there are now only two names competing for the Place 6 seat, Riakos “Rock” Adams and Cullen Mills, in the May 1 election.
