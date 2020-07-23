The Copperas Cove Independent School District has received a $100,000 grant to help it buy hotspot devices and provide at-home internet service for students who will be learning online during the upcoming school year, according to a news release from the district.
The Texas Education Agency awarded 144 school districts in Texas with the grants.
After the district received the grant, it sent out a survey to families asking them about their technology needs.
“We will be using the results of the survey to determine which families will qualify to check out a student laptop and/or a mobile hotspot,” Kim Blalock, the CCISD federal funding coordinator and special projects, said. “The hotspots will contain content filtering that will limit access to inappropriate websites.”
The district will purchase 110 hotspots through T-Mobile with two-year contracts and unlimited data, along with 180 HP Stream laptops and protective cases, according to the release.
