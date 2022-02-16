Helen Davis, 50, has been teaching second grade at Reeces Creek Elementary School in Killeen for the last seven years. She is a single mother of four with two children currently attending Killeen schools. But Davis wasn’t always a teacher.
Before becoming a teacher, she received her associates degree from Tyler Community College in 1993 and went on receive a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1995.
Davis’ then husband was in the military and was stationed in Germany.
While in Germany, Davis received training to be a dental assistant through a program that helped military spouses get jobs. After being a dental assistant in Germany, she worked for a local dentist in Harker Heights when her family moved back to the Killeen-Fort Hood area. After a few years, Davis needed a career change.
“I enjoyed being a dental assistant and I loved the experience it gave me, but I would have had to go back to school to advance above that position,” Davis said. “With my kids and my schedule at the time, I wasn’t able to do that. I decided to try the alternative course to get my teachers certification.”
Davis went through the certification course before moving to Fort Carson in Colorado. It was only a year and a half before she would be back in Killeen teaching the students of Reeces Creek.
“That was my goal,” she said. “To become a teacher was always something I wanted to do.”
Davis started as a long-term substitute for a year before finishing her teaching certification and being offered the teaching position. Now Davis can’t stop raving about her students, co-workers, and love for her school.
“When I first started teaching here, just seeing how many Black teachers were on campus was really encouraging. There was always someone you could talk to and relate to, seek advice from. The diversity within the school was really great. Then knowing those students having teachers that can relate and who look like them was really great. The whole environment is wonderful,” Davis said.
For Davis, Black History Month is about knowing her roots and learning the history and culture.
“I always tell my students that Black History Month goes beyond February and lasts 365 days of the year. The awareness is important and reaching out to people who don’t know about Black History Month just to give them that insight can really help. There are a lot of people who know what the month is but don’t really know why it is important,” Davis said. “I try to tell my kids to go home and educate their family members. I want the knowledge that I instilled in them to go home with them so they can use it to instill knowledge in their family.”
Davis believes the community can do more for Black educators by letting them know that opportunities are out there for them to make a difference.
“I think this is especially true for Black male educators. These young boys are able to see them and know that there are positive role models that work in the community. The younger generations need to be able to see that there is someone just like them who is in a positive role who is helping in the community. That awareness is key.”
Davis is celebrating Black History Month by teaching her students daily about important people in the community and in history.
She said she has a bulletin board outside her classroom where she posts information about the people they have learned about.
“We recently talked about MLK and Rosa parks and Obama, just giving them insight on the importance of these people and their history,” Davis said. “I don’t want my students to walk by and not recognize these people. I want to teach about these role models in the classroom first so my students know more and truly understand more about that person’s life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.