Reginald Huggins, 44, has always been a big basketball fan. He played on both his high school and college teams so its was only natural for him to become a basketball coach with Killeen ISD. Huggins was born and raised here in Killeen. He now works as a health teacher and assistant varsity coach at Harker Heights High School.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1995 and went on to receive two degrees from Schreiner University in Kerville.
“When I first entered university I was dead set on being a doctor, but after I started seeing all the legal troubles that doctors were getting into and I thought, ‘nope.’ I knew I wanted to do something with science but wasn’t sure what.” Huggins said.
Huggins received his first degree in bio-chemistry and was offered the assistant coach position. From 1999 to 2003, he worked as the assistant coach while going back to school to receive a degree in exercise science.
After leaving Schreiner, Huggins spent a year in San Antonio where he acted as a substitute teacher while looking for jobs in the San Antonio district. After little luck, Huggins decided to go back where it all started.
“When I came back to Killeen I was staying with my parents and they suggested I get my masters. I went to UMHB and graduated with my masters in education administration,” he said.
After receiving his masters, He started his first teaching job in Killeen as the assistant varsity coach position at Harker Heights High school.
“It’s funny because I actually got a job at Rancier first and was there for a day before I was offered a job at Harker Heights, and offered the assistant varsity coach position like two days later.”
Huggins stayed at Harker Heights for four years before moving to Killeen High school where he taught for 13 years. At KHS, He was the assistant principal for the first three years. When a coaching position opened up, Huggins decided to step down and take on that role. Huggins was the head boy’s basketball coach for nine years before transferring again to Harker Heights earlier this year.
“Being there and having the ability to impact the students in a positive way, I couldn’t ask for nothing more, especially at the high school I attended.” He said, “Interacting with the kids everyday was my favorite part. I want them to have the experiences that I had coming up because I know that those experience made a difference in my life going forward. I think one of the things young people lack is that they don’t have those experiences and things to look back on and reflect. It helps the process of them going forward in life.”
In regards to Black History Month, Huggins said local icons are just as important as the worldwide ones.
“I look at Black History Month a little different than some. I know it’s a month we recognize the sacrifices and accomplishments of African Americans in history but I like to look at what is coming,” he said. “For example, Black people now have more opportunities we never had before.” Huggins said.
“I try to remind myself and the kids that we have more to offer and there is more for us to do and we just have to go out and get it. We have to keep this momentum going to keep doing bigger and bigger things,” he said.
When asked about how the community can celebrate Black History Month, Huggins mentioned the benefits of social media.
“Our accomplishments don’t have to be on the worldwide scale, it can be right here in our community. One big thing now that people can do to celebrate is use social media to promote the smaller and local levels of people doing big things here locally.
“We should focus on local people who are making history like Alice Douse or Doc Jackson Jr.,” Huggins said, referring to education pioneers at Killeen ISD.
