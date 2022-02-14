Originally from Greenville, South Carolina, Teresa Barlow moved many times during her 20 Years of teaching but currently resides in Killeen as a second-grade teacher at Timber Ridge Elementary School.
As an alumna of both South Carolina State University and Grand Canyon University, Barlow has been able to learn and expand her teaching in hopes of providing a good impact of her students.
She began teaching music education in Kentucky, then went on to teach third grade in Louisiana, Arts and Humanities for grades six through eight in Kentucky, and second grade in El Paso. She briefly taught music while her family was stationed in South Korea and then taught first grade in Killeen when they came back to the U.S.
“These moves have allowed me to touch the lives of many students along the way, in addition to touching the lives of my two beautiful daughters who are both graduates of Ellison High School, here in Killeen ISD,” Barlow said.
Barlow considers her parents her first teachers in life and looks back at what they taught her.
“I didn’t always have that desire to become a teacher, but as I reflected upon the many great educators that I’ve had in my life, including my piano teacher, I realized this was something I wanted to do as well, hoping to impact the lives of children from the time they enter my classroom to the time they leave,” Barlow said.
“I can recall my first-grade teacher, whose name was Mrs. Jackson. I just remember learning how to read, which is so different compared to how our students learn to read today. She saw something in me as a student, that she had me work with other students in my class who struggled with reading, and I still remember that to this day. I did not have too many Black educators during my school-aged years, but I do greatly appreciate many of my former educators for having high expectations for me, even when I wanted to give up or not give it my all to help me become who I am today.”
Barlow said Black History Month is important and should extend past the month of February.
“Black History Month is a month to honor and celebrate the achievements of African Americans from our past to this present day. It is important to celebrate at any given opportunity to honor those who have contributed so much, whether through inventions, service to others, education, entertainment, etc.”
Barlow quoted Harriet Tubman’s wise words: “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”
“There are so many wonderful educators, past and present, who have paved the way for so many, including myself, and I hope to use the strength, the patience, and the passion to continue changing the world through the students that I teach and the lives that I hopefully touch for many years to come,” Barlow said. “I always believe that if I can touch or make a difference in at least one child’s life, or anyone’s life that has crossed my path, then I’ve accomplished my goal.”
