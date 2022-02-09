Celebrating Black Educators: Toishema Holley

Many think that the younger the kid, the harder to teach. Not Toishema Holley, 39, who has been teaching kindergarten teacher at Alice W. Douse Elementary School in Killeen for three years.
Holley has worked in the education field for 13 years, including her time teaching Sunday school in church, summer camps, and after school programs in North Carolina. Holley owned an in-home childcare center while living in Virginia and went on to work as an instructional aide and inclusion aide before earning her Texas teaching license in 2019.
Holley received her Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Education and graduated with honors from The University of Arizona Global Campus (formerly known as Ashford University) in 2012. She then went back to pursue a master’s degree in teaching and learning with technology, graduating with a 4.0 in 2014.
“I have a love of learning and am currently seeking a double master’s degree in educational leadership with Principal Certification at Concordia University.” Holley said.
Holley grew up surrounded by an “outstanding support system” that included both parents in the home.
“My mother continuously encouraged me to persevere despite what I may have been confronted with. I continued to stretch and beat the odds during my educational journey. I married my soulmate and became a mother,” she said.
As a teacher, Holley works hard to become an advocate for her students just as her teachers were when she was growing up. Their patience and dedication helped Holley realize that she wanted to be a teacher one day as well.
“The defining moment for me was when I recalled the huge impact my teachers had on my life growing up. This ignited my desire to want to become that change agent, someone who could motivate and instill positive values in the lives of others, one who reached beyond a textbook and built a relationship with me and encouraged me to succeed because they simply believed I could. This was my way of extending the positive experience I had growing up to my future and current students, while also making a difference in my community.” Holley said.
Holley recalled why her role as a Black educator is so important.
“I have seen more African Americans teaching in schools than there were when I grew up. I see myself as a forerunner for female African American educators, overcoming stereotypes of minorities and their ability to excel in higher education. It is a blessing to know the role in imparting wisdom and innovation to future generations.”
When it comes to Black History Month, Holley cannot wait to teach her students about those who paved the way before them.
“Black History Month is a reminder of social change. I believe it is a time to reflect upon the innumerable African Americans who poured into who I am. It’s extensive and reaches far and beyond my lens, it means being courageous and strong, accelerating tenacity and my pursuit of advocacy for others. It means Black excellence,” Holley said.
“I believe Black History Month encompasses more than just 28 or 29 days out of a 365-day calendar year. Not only is it a time to honor those who paved the way for other African Americans and Black minorities, it is a time for reflection on what we ourselves have done with the baton stewarded to us to continue breaking racial stigmas and barriers. African American history played a huge role on history itself, so it is imperative that we acknowledge the legacy of many prominent Black individuals, share their stories, and continue to raise awareness on the importance of societal change and unity.”
Holley said that celebrating one another is a positive way to impact the lives of of the youth, which in turn impacts the lives of Black educators.
“Showing them support through encouragement, believing in their ability to both teach and mentor, and continuing to show genuine appreciation beyond a specified month. It’s not enough to verbalize their support, rather actively participating in the show of the support.” Holley said,
When asked if she is doing anything to celebrate Black History Month, Holley said that she makes it her personal goal to teach her own children about the beauty and uniqueness of their culture.
“We generally watch educational videos, movies, visit the local library or museums. This year I plan to highlight the achievement of African Americans who became firsts like those graduating college, to hold a seat in the senate, becoming principal in their district (Mrs. Alice W. Douse), and our family history and how others paved the way for us to be where we are today.”
She said getting all youth involved in a fun, educational activity to learn about Black History Month would be a great way for the community to celebrate.
