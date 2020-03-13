The Veterans Benefits Expo that was scheduled for Tuesday at Central Texas College has been cancelled because the college has extended spring break through March 22 because of coronavirus concerns, according to a news release from the college.
There is not a reschedule date determined, according to the release.
All shows at the Mayborn Science Theater are also cancelled during the week.
As with the normal spring break schedule, the CTC central campus will be closed to students and visitors during the extension.
