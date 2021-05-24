For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago, Central Texas College will reopen its student housing facility, Morton Hall, to students for the summer 2021 semester.
Summer occupancy will allow 35 full-time, single students to reside on campus. Students will not have roommates as the school’s COVID-19 safety protocols require students to live in a single-occupancy room with no sharing of bathrooms.
All check-in materials formerly handled in-person will now be done virtually/online and submitted prior to a student’s arrival to minimize contact and the unnecessary handling of documents.
Residents will be required to complete a virtual orientation to ensure an understanding of the implemented rules and safety guidelines. Prior to the move-in date, students must present a negative COVID-19 test result no more than seven days old. International students must present proof of vaccination.
“To further enhance our safety practices, the residence hall lobby will be equipped with an automated, no-touch temperature scanning kiosk,” said Mark Harmsen, CTC Facilities
Management director. “Our plans also include the installation of UV light emitters in all student room air conditioning fan coil units and the use of portable air purifiers with six-stage filtration including HEPA filters and UV light to kill germs and harmful bacteria.”
The summer occupancy rate for a single dorm room is $1,860 which includes a five-day-a-week meal plan.
Housing for Career and Technical Education students is available for $900 a month which also includes a five-day weekly meal plan. Room requests are assigned by semester and honored on a first-come, first-served basis, according to CTC. However, if at capacity, priority in assignments will go to students who can present proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
CTC’s Morton Hall is a co-ed residence hall featuring furnished rooms with a microwave, mini-fridge, bed, desk, chair, closet and free internet access. A lounge, study room, game room and laundry facilities are also available. Students interested in residing on campus can contact CTC at 254-526-1790. Additional information regarding campus housing is available online at www.ctcd.edu/housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.