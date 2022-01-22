The Fine Arts department announced drama majors Paola “Lola” Rivera and Fallon Engelkens-Kelley were selected as the “Irene Ryan Acting” nominees to represent the CTC Fine Arts department drama program at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival which will be held virtually Feb. 24-27.
The two earned their nominations for their outstanding performances in the fall production of the student-written, full-length play, “Love and Loss.” Rivera played the role of Ellie and Engelkens-Kelley portrayed the character Maven,
Together with their acting partners, Rivera and Engelkens-Kelley will compete against senior level students at four-year universities from Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri at the Region 6 KCACTF competition. The winners of the regional competition advance to Washington D.C. to compete on a national level at The Kennedy Center.
The following students also earned special recognition for their outstanding contributions to the production of “Love and Loss:”
Leo Rhoads - Meritorious Achievement in Playwriting, Meritorious Achievement in Graphic Design and Meritorious Achievement in Acting
Wilson Adams - Meritorious Achievement in Costume Design and Meritorious Achievement in Acting
Calvin Moultrie Jr - Meritorious Achievement in Sound Design and Original Music Composition
Julia Pantzer - Meritorious Achievement in Stage Management
The cast of “Love and Loss” - Meritorious Achievement for work as an ensemble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.