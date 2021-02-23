Central Texas College recently announced the appointment of Michele Carter, deputy chancellor of Finance and Administration, as the school’s first chief diversity officer.
Chosen by CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus, Carter will lead CTC’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or DEI, program designed to sustain an inclusive learning and working environment for CTC’s global community.
“Naming Dr. Carter to lead our DEI program, further enhances our efforts to provide an equal playing field for all of our students, employees and communities,” Yeonopolus said in a news release. “It became apparent to me with the events of last June just how much our world has changed and the strong need for a paradigm to express CTC’s stance on diversity and equality for all.”
As deputy chancellor, Carter’s duties include serving as CTC’s chief financial officer, overseeing the college’s administrative and business functions and providing leadership to the Office of College Development and the CTC’s Europe and Navy operations. Now she will also lead CTC in addressing issues of diversity.
“My goal is to establish and build a diversity, equity and inclusion program that remains with the institution for decades to come,” Carter said. “Therefore, it is imperative we lay a firm foundation on which others can continue to build for the benefit of our present and future CTC students, faculty and staff.”
CTC’s DEI program was established to foster an inclusive culture within the school’s global community and advance equity efforts in support of CTC’s diverse student population, employees, alumni and communities. In its most recent rankings, Diverse Issues in Education recently named CTC as one of the country’s top 100 associate degree and certificate producers for minority students. The publication listed CTC 39th among two-year schools producing two-year degrees.
“CTC embraces diversity and seeks to leverage our similarities and differences in creating and maintaining a welcoming, respectful and inclusive environment,” Carter said in the release.
The central body of the DEI program agenda is the Council for Inclusive Excellence which is comprised of students and employees appointed annually to lead the institution-wide collaboration for success by identifying diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The council will make recommendations on various initiatives to Carter. Some of the initiatives include hosting Black History Month events in February and celebrating Women’s History Month in March. Several virtual presentations featuring a variety of speakers have been coordinated to commemorate these months.
“I believe as an institution which practices diversity, equity and inclusion, CTC is positioned to be a catalyst for change and healing on our campuses and within our communities,” Carter said. “I am confident we will rise to the occasion and make long lasting and impactful change.”
