Central Texas College held spring graduation ceremonies on May 14 at the Bell County Expo Center. Two commencements were held to allow for proper safe distancing. Of the 1,330 CTC graduates worldwide, nearly 400 of them combined were expected to participate in the ceremonies to receive their associate degrees of science, arts, applied science as well as certificates of completion. Keynote speaker, Senator Dawn Buckingham, provided a virtual commencement address. Graduates also received virtual greetings from Colonel Jason Wesbrock, Fort Hood Garrison commander.
While most graduates were from the Central Texas area, some distance learners and students from the CTC Europe campus and continental sites in Georgia, Washington, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas, Arizona, California, Minnesota and Mississippi also indicated plans to attend the commencement. The average age of the CTC graduates was 26 years with the oldest graduate at 60 years of age and the youngest at 17.
The graduating class included various active-duty military personnel and family members. These were 72 soldiers in the U.S. Army, three members of the U.S. Navy, two members of the U.S. Air Force, one Marine, 104 military family members and 196 civilians. Also, among the marchers were 162 Early College High School (ECHS) students and 14 STEM students.
Among the graduates were:
Killeen
Associate of Applied Science:
- Elizabeth Akosah, Arianna Benjamin, Jaleksa Branch, John Brown-Skipper, Vanessa Cardona Arroyave, Vanessa Collazo Vélez, Cedric Davis, Godwin Deroseney, Samantha Elsmore, April Ford, Tyeshia Foster, Odette Garraway, Arturo Gonzalez Miranda, Tiffany Gibson, Kirsten Graham, Quincy Green, Tonuette Green, James Griffin, Ashley Grisham, Yendi Herrera, Lindsay Kelly, Tarab Khan, Arielle Koester Kittle, Jazzmin Ledesma, Jeannette Lugo-Smith, Bintu Moriba, Sandra Mortenson, LaCrissa Napoles, Glenmaris Pruneda-Ozuna, Bradley Retz, Myreah Rodriguez, Emerald Solomon, Emily Scotton, Charles Shores, Derrick Talley, Riley Tidwell, Jessica Villate, Amanda Warren, Regina Wesson, Desiree Wickham, Deirdre Willis and Robin Young.
Associate of Arts:
- Adrianne Alacar, Rodolfo Alvarez, Osmond Amoako, Kenneth Anderson Jr., Nevaeh Andrade, Aaliyah Armendariz, Rubbie Avillanoza, Fabian Balarezo, Jonea Balmonte-Mesngon, Cassandra Barraza, Alexzjandria Benjamin – King, Ianna Bernard, Taylor Betz, Brianna Bowman, Michelle Breedlove, Jessica Burghardt, Julie Burney, Sylvia Cabriales, Jose Cancel, Jaelen Capers, Yisel Valenzuela, Sharmaine Carter, Jala Colbert, Anasia Coles, Kvian Conner, Panya Cross, Matthew Cruz, Maisie Daniel, Alexandria Deem, Niles Denton, Karina Dominguez, Keyonna Dorvil, Layla Dukes, Jocelyn Eclarino, Kevin Elliott, Caden Emilson, Jalissa Evans, Elizabeth Ferguson, Octavius Fields, Tricia Finkbeiner, Diego Fraguada, Jakaiyah Franklin, Mareyaletza Galarza-Reyes, Sydney Galbreth, Kayla Garmon, Celestina Garrido, Keshawn Gibson, Kaniya Girard, Alexis Graham, Martiz Green, Kaylee Guauque, John Joshua Gundran, Isabella Guzman, Samarah Haines, Courtney Haley-Jones, Shyann Hancock, Joshua Heldt, Nathan Hernandez, Jennifer Hester, Savana Hildreth, Jaida Holley, Malik Holt, Kyren Hughley, Jahnese Humes, Carina Irizarry, Jasmine James, Kisaiah Johns, Prince Johnson, Brandy Johnson, Seth Johnson, Tekyah Jordan, Solimar Justiniano Dieppa, Meliokalani Kaholo, Emily King, Victoria Kinkead, Danica Komlofske, Gabriella Krause, Talysa Laboy Soto, Ivana Lagunes, Mariah Landry, Shaniya Lane, Montserrat Larios Marquez, Kealoha Leon Guerrero, Evelyn Lewis, Keandra Lewis, Taylor Lomax, Audrey Luera, Hunter Mace, Deandré Macri, David Manso, Ashley Marquez, Jadia Martinez, Thalia Maysonet Lopez, Isabella McBride, Alijah McGuire, Austin Moore, Jaylen Moore, Eduardo Negrete, Demorie Nevels, Jacquelyn Olivas, Paul Orellana, Allison Otis, Jacob Paprzycki, Jake Parker, Tameronlyn Patterson, Tira Peaches, Logan Perkins, Mackenzie Pryce, Havalyn Purifoy, Cameron Raimond, Alexis Ray, Daniel Reina, Keyonda Rhoden, Kéyla Robbins, Arianna Rodriguez, Richard Rogers Jr., Desiree Rose, Jasmyne Rush, J´nae Sancho, Azhia Sangalang, Serena Sarabia, Phillip Saucedo, Genesis Seibel, Nylia Shaw, Cassandra Simms, Corey Simpson, Jada Smith, Kirah Smith, Tacoya Smith, Paige Spikes, Daisy Suarez, Lilian Sustaita, Janecia Taylor, Mark Thomas Jr., Natalie Thompson, Taimane Timarky, Christian Ubiles-Ortiz, Mariah Vachon, Pamela Valdez, Miguel Viera, Justin Walker, Chantel Wall, Sydney Washburn, James Weeden, George White, Cole Wilkin, Charlene Williams, Robyn Wilson, Jordan Wolf, Jerri Yeager, Nylah Yuille, Angel Zavala Custodio and Leana Zimmerman.
Associate of Science:
- Niles Denton, Alan Flores, Debra Fourzan, Sharon Gamble, Acacia Kemper, Autumn Morris, Ravashen Ramsey and Melonn Siner.
Certificate of Completion:
- Daniel Almendarez, Steven Bailey Jr., Frank Bynum, Rosa Carr, Delane Coleman, Cortney Cooper, Bobby Cummings, Otis Drakeford Jr., Julia Erb, James Griffin, Rebecca Hokanson and Regina Wesson.
Harker Heights
Associate of Applied Science:
- Brooke Barkdull, Tyler Dadey, Jennifer Frierson, Alias Fuentes, Robin Goodwin, Josh Llano and Amber Riley.
Associate of Arts:
- Christina Adams, Natalie Beliveau, Brendon Blancaflor, Venicia Brooks, Nasia Burrell, Katharine Charles, Jamal Close, Denver Denton, Tya Goolsby, Apryl Harris, Krista Helms, Jasmine Henderson, Syann Iosefo, Katherine Jimenez, TyRon Jones, Kaydence Kayser, Madisyn Kirven, Hayden Kropp, Sean Lopez, Angelique McConway, Mykenzie Meredith, Alyssa Morris, Jessica Mull, Anicia Peredo, Steven Queiro, Eternity Reyes, Cassandra Rowson, Anjessica Sammons-McRae, Audriana Smothers, Johanna Talamantez, Carolyn Tilley, Derick Tran, Annalissa Vuiyanuca, Kayla Ashanti Ward and Jude Wood.
Associate of Science:
- Erik Helms, Antwion Lewis and Daniela Varela.
Certificate of Completion:
- Tyler Dadey, Keuntae McKenzie and Mikayla Mason.
Fort Hood
Associate of Applied Science:
- Kelsi Constable, Maryn Hoisington, Destanee Horn, Jennifer King and Tamika Richardson.
Associate of Arts:
- Arthur Burgoyne III., Jenna Chiarini, Jasmine Floyd, Tyler Fox, Kimberly James, Alrenetta Lelauti, Inaayah Makonnen, Ania Martin, Jeneria Matthews, Madisyn Montgomery, Dahlia Perales, Danielle Pettit, Andre Richardson Jr. and Algenis Romero.
Associate of Science:
- Courtney Black and Samantha Reinke
Copperas Cove
Associate of Applied Science:
- Nan Campbell, Amber Logsdon, Stephanie Lopez, Leilani Naigan, Katherine Nelson, Madeline Nuñez, Worrawat Waterhouse and Shana Young.
Associate of Arts:
- Jaliyah Atemnkeng, Jessica Drye, Astelia Luteli, Jason Martin, Araceli Martinez, Erica Morla, Sarah Nuñez, Trennon Pa´au, Tammy Posey, Maria Rice, Alexxis Smith and Chante´l Villegas.
Associate of Science:
- Noah Samarripa and Chenyang Yuan
Certificate of Completion:
- Maegan Barcus, Nan Campbell and Brittany Simpkins.
Kempner
Associate of Applied Science:
- Amber Grant
Associate of Arts:
- Wesli Fogle
Associate of Science:
- Riggen Hughes
Gatesville
Associate of Arts:
- Katherine Hunt
Lampasas
Associate of Applied Science:
- Hailee Walker
Associate of Arts:
- Carmen Ferrer and Elia Parra
Burnet
Associate of Arts:
- Moriah Sordelet
Buchanan Dam
Associate of Applied Science:
- Hailey Mize
Nolanville
Associate of Applied Science:
- Genevieve Richburg and Shania Thomas
Associate of Arts:
- Imanol Murguia Vazquez, Joely Puckett, Yalena Wallace and Alyssa White
Certificate of Completion:
- Jasmine Colona, Madison Goins and Jorja Washington
Belton
Associate of Applied Science:
- Gabriela Bunch and Dae Quann Mitchell
Associate of Arts:
- Gwyneth Chargualaf, Tanner Elmore and Shone Morrow
Associate of Science:
- Matthew Firth
Certificate of Completion:
- Ann Whalen
Temple
Associate of Applied Science:
- Charisma Abernathy and Tiffany Larkin
Associate of Arts:
- Juan Canales, Jokeisha Hemphill and Alexandra Thomson
