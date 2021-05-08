Central Texas College art student Kiki Kelley was recently named the winner of the 2021 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Student Graphic Design Contest. As the winning student artist, Kelley receives $1,000 and five poster-size copies of her design. Additionally, NISOD will showcase her winning design on all promotional materials related to the organization’s 2022 conference, including the front cover of the conference program.
“There were so many great entries submitted for this year’s Student Graphic Design Contest,” said Edward J. Leach, NISOD’s executive director. “We applaud all of the students for their creativity and thank them for helping us raise awareness of our annual conference.”
In February, Kelley won the Juror’s Choice Award at the Central Texas Art Competition at the Temple Cultural Activities Center for her charcoal drawing “Traces of Time.” The drawing also earned Kelly first place in the Drawing category of the CTC Byways Journal of Arts and Literature publication. In the painting category, she won first place for the oil painting, “Beach,” and second place for “Facebook.” Kelly also won first place in CTC’s 2020 holiday card design contest.
Kelly began taking art classes at CTC in the fall 2019 semester. “I like to draw - charcoal, watercolor, painting all are my favorites,” said Kelly. “But I still have to improve many technical skills in each of them. I want to get a degree because my goal is to find a design or art job.”
“Kiki is a real gem of an artist and a student,” said Regina Allen, visual arts professor and program coordinator at CTC. “We are very excited for her and I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented individual. Kiki brings enthusiasm and energy to every challenge and an insatiable desire to improve her skills. She listens and learns from teacher and student input, and she works really hard to get the results she gets. It’s gratifying to see her work get the notice it deserves.”
