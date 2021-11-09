Central Texas College is partnering with Service to School to host a virtual College Transfer Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17.
The event is designed to provide active-duty personnel and veterans information on the pathways from community colleges to top universities.
Guests can speak with college representatives, get support on admissions applications, explore resources for military veterans and get answers to questions in real time.
Registration for the virtual College Transfer Fair is available online at ctc4.me/VirtualTransferFair.
“After logging in to register, guests will create an account and complete the registration form,” said Barbara Merlo, CTC marketing director. “From there, registrants can explore information about the participating schools available during the transfer fair. They will also receive email reminders about the event which includes a link to log in and join the virtual event from any device.”
Once logged into the transfer fair, “attendees” will be able to connect directly with the partner college admissions officers from top education programs.
“Each representative from the participating schools will host a booth to chat live with guests,” Merlo said. “Participants can click as many booths as they wish during the event and are encouraged to share their background and experience to further enhance the interaction with the college representatives.”
In addition to CTC, other schools participating in the virtual Transfer College Fair are Amherst College, Bates College, Bowdin College, Carleton College, Emory University, Johns Hopkins University, Pomona College, Smith College, Swarthmore College and Williams College.
Service to School is a nonprofit organization providing free college and graduate school application counseling to military veterans and active duty personnel.
Founded in 2011, its mission is to prepare transitioning service members and veterans for their next chapter of leadership by helping them gain admission to the best college or graduate school possible.
