Killeen area colleges may soon see an influx of millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds, after the U.S. Department of Education announced the release of $36 billion in federal funds last week.
Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) grants, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan act signed into law on March 11, stipulates that half of the awarded federal funds be used by each institution to provide direct relief to students.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas spokeswoman Karen Clos said the university anticipates it will receive $4.8 million in HEERF grant funds, with approximately $2.6 million expected to be designated to go towards student financial aid.
“We’re anticipating receipt of a letter from the federal government confirming (the grant), and we’ll know more after that,” Clos told the Herald.
Central Texas College is slated to receive a grant quadruple that of what A&M-Central Texas is anticipating.
“CTC’s total award is $20,927,911,” Vasbinder told the Herald. “Of that, required allocations are a minimum of $11,491,588 for student aid and a maximum institutional portion of $9,436,323. We do not yet know how the student aid portion will be disbursed as eligibility requirements are changing and are a bit broader than the original plan. CTC is just now reviewing the grant stipulations to determine a spending plan.”
The Department of Education said in a news release that the funds will help over 5,000 institutions of higher education provide emergency financial aid to millions of students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 national emergency.
“These funds are critical to ensuring that all of our nation’s students — particularly those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — have the opportunity to enroll, continue their education, graduate, and pursue their careers,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement on May 11. “With this action, thousands of institutions will be able to provide direct relief to students who need it most, so we can make sure that we not only recover from the pandemic, but also build back even stronger than before.”
Temple College is expected to receive about $10.7 million in HEERF funds.
