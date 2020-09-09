During the August meeting of the Central Texas College board of trustees, members unanimously approved a three-year contract renewal for Jim Yeonopolus as the school’s chancellor. Yeonopolus, who began his career as a counselor in student services, has been with CTC for 47 years. He was named chancellor in 2015.
“After careful consideration of the college finances, resources available and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trustees voted to give the chancellor a three-year contract,” said retired Brig. Gen. Rex Weaver, chairman of the CTC board of trustees. “Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus’ dedication to CTC and his strong leadership is recognized through the state and we are fortunate to have him at this critical juncture in time.”
Yeonopolus is a military veteran and served as a member of Advisory Team 162, Vietnamese Airborne Division from 1970 – 1971. He served as president of the Vietnamese Airborne Division Association in 2003-04 and was recognized for his military accomplishments by being named the 2008 Airborne Man of the Year.
Following military service, Yeonopolus began his CTC career in 1973. In addition to serving as a counselor, he held numerous jobs including dean, assistant deputy chancellor and deputy chancellor. Yeonopolus has also been an active member of the community having served on the Military Affairs Committee for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the local United Way board of directors, chairman of the United Way fund drive, the Killeen Volunteers Inc. board of directors, president of the Council of College and Military Educators and past president and current member of other service organizations.
“I was truly honored to be chosen to lead this great institution five years ago and am even more humbled to receive this vote of confidence from Board of Trustees’ to continue as chancellor,” Yeonopolus said. “We have a great team in place and I look forward to continuing CTC’s efforts to provide the best educational opportunities not only for our local community but at all CTC sites across the globe.”
Weaver added, “The leadership of Central Texas College is working on long-range plans with active cooperation from the staff and faculty to give our students the best possible educational opportunities to fit their schedules and provide for their continuing safety in the academic setting. Working together, the Central Texas College District trustees want the best possible outcome on behalf of the citizens of our service area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.