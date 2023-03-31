Principal 2.jpg

Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown stands in front of the new school before it opened last year.

 Courtesy Photo | KISD

The principal at Killeen’s newest high school has been placed on “paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation” Killeen ISD officials said Friday.

A digital notice to Chaparral High School parents said the school’s principal, Gina Brown, is under investigation following a “concern” Killeen ISD received about her.

