The principal at Killeen’s newest high school has been placed on “paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation” Killeen ISD officials said Friday.
A digital notice to Chaparral High School parents said the school’s principal, Gina Brown, is under investigation following a “concern” Killeen ISD received about her.
“When the district receives a concern pertaining to employees which it needs to investigate, the district may place the employee on paid administrative leave before determining appropriate actions,” according to the notice to parents.
“As with any employee, we do not discuss the specifics of the investigation in order to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted before making any conclusion.”
The notice said the school’s assistant principals can assist with “day-to-day requests during this time.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya verified the letter was sent out to parents, and said Chaparral High School has about 1,600 students. It opened in August.
