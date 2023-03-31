The principal at Killeen’s newest high school has been placed on “paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation” Killeen ISD officials said Friday.
A digital notice to Chaparral High School parents said the school’s principal, Gina Brown, is under investigation following a “concern” Killeen ISD received about her.
“When the district receives a concern pertaining to employees which it needs to investigate, the district may place the employee on paid administrative leave before determining appropriate actions,” according to the notice to parents.
“As with any employee, we do not discuss the specifics of the investigation in order to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted before making any conclusion.”
The notice said the school’s assistant principals can assist with “day-to-day requests during this time.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya verified the letter was sent out to parents, and said Chaparral High School has about 1,600 students. The $147 million school opened in August.
“Gina Brown is still employed with Killeen ISD. Ms. Brown has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. KISD does not discuss personnel matters,” Maya said in a statement to the Herald. “Currently Chaparral has 1,657 students enrolled and 87 teachers employed at the campus.”
Maya took exception to the Herald’s online headline of this story Friday, which included the word “suspended.”
According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of “suspend” means to “to debar temporarily especially from a privilege, office, or function.” The dictionary provided an example: “suspend a student from school.”
However, Maya said KISD’s Human Resources Department does not define it like that, and has its own “HR definition” of the word.
She said when an employee is placed on “suspension,” it mans the employee is to have no contact with KISD. In contrast, Brown is on “administrative leave,” meaning Brown is still in contact with KISD officials, Maya said.
The state-of-the art high school was built with money from a $426 million bond passed by voters in 2018. Chaparral High was the first new traditional high school to open in Killeen ISD in over 20 years.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as the inaugural Principal of Chaparral High School,” according to a message from Brown on the school’s “Meet our Principal” webpage. “Prior to joining the Killeen Independent School District in 2020, I served as a founding administrator at the new Weiss High School in the Pflugerville Independent School District. Most recently, I had the privilege of serving KISD as the principal of Eastern Hills Middle School.”
