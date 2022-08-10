Middle school 15

An illustration of the Killeen Independent School District's 15th middle school to be named after Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock.

 Courtesy | Killeen ISD

The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees discussed Chaparral Road improvements Tuesday, and other infrastructure concerns surrounding the construction of a new middle school in an increasingly congested area of south Killeen.

Ultimately, the Killeen ISD board voted 6-1, with Oliver Mintz in opposition, to approve Bartlett Cocke General Contractor’s maximum guaranteed price of $74,516,384 for the district’s latest construction project: Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School.

Oliver Mintz.tif

Killeen ISD board member Oliver Mintz.
JoAnn Purser

Killeen ISD board member JoAnn Purser
Susan Jones

Killeen ISD school board Vice President Susan Jones.
Superintendent John Craft

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft. 

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.