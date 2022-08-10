The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees discussed Chaparral Road improvements Tuesday, and other infrastructure concerns surrounding the construction of a new middle school in an increasingly congested area of south Killeen.
Ultimately, the Killeen ISD board voted 6-1, with Oliver Mintz in opposition, to approve Bartlett Cocke General Contractor’s maximum guaranteed price of $74,516,384 for the district’s latest construction project: Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School.
The board approved additional construction options from the district’s Executive Director of Facilities Services Adam Rich during a presentation Tuesday to include $381,000 for deceleration and acceleration lanes to the current two-lane Chaparral Road, as well as $375,000 for a sidewalk that would extend from the middle school past the high school — infrastructure improvements some board members said should fall under the responsibility of the county.
“I would not want to include the sidewalk in this project either,” board member JoAnn Purser said Tuesday. “The sidewalk is going to go nowhere. Everybody is going to be bused. ... I’d rather see the track. I think recreationally I’d like to see more and more activity for the children in that area. If we could float the money to the track, that’s what I’d rather see.”
Purser said, “It’s their road; it’s their problem, not ours.”
Without the addition of the sidewalk, Rich said, the district would have to transport an additional three buses of currently zoned students.
“I don’t think we want kids walking there unprotected,” board member Oliver Mintz said. “... There’s going to be a tremendous amount of foot traffic in that area once both of these schools get up and running.”
Board Vice President Susan Jones suggested building a sidewalk with a concrete barrier to protect students walking to and from the campus.
Rich said the county is lowering the speed limit on Chaparral to 40 mph from East Trimmier to Trimmier Road with 25 mph school zones for each of the schools.
There was much discussion on whether the district could get the county pay for Chaparral Road infrastructure improvements.
“I’d think that they (the county) would want to make that investment,” Board President Brett Williams said.
Based on eight years of conversations with city and county leaders, Superintendent John Craft said he didn’t think the county would go for it.
“I just don’t think Bell County is interested in installing sidewalks or road improvements knowing that the city of Killeen is already engineering the improvements associated with Chaparral,” Craft said.
The board voted 6-1 to set the guaranteed maximum price to include all of the additional infrastructure needs proposed Tuesday — with the possibility the money could be saved if the county or city chips in later down the road.
Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.
